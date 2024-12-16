Monday, 16th December 2024
Barbados: Luxury Yacht Emerald Sakara docks on its Maiden Call to Speightstown

Monday, 16th December 2024

Barbados: The luxury super yacht Emerald Sakara made its inaugural call at Speightstown, St. Peter in Barbados on Sunday morning. 

In addition to the yacht, five other cruise vessels were in the Port on the same day, bringing a total of 4,274 cruise passengers to the island. 

This also marked the first of possibly four calls to the north of the island during winter 2024-2025. 

The cruise utilised moorings installed off Speightstown and brought passengers ashore through smaller tender boats through the Speightstown Jetty for inland connection.  

A Warm Welcome for Passengers 

According to the information, the guests aboard the 100-passenger capacity Emerald Sakara were greeted by Member of Parliament for St Peter, Colin Jordan, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Andrea Franklyn and representatives of the Platinum Port Agency and Foseter and Ince Cruise Services including CEO Martin Ince.  

Most of the passengers went to scheduled tour while others chose to explore the island and all that it has to offer.  

As the island received its maiden call, Minister of Tourism- Ian Gooding Edghill along with officials from the Ministry, Platinum Port Agency and Barbados Port Inc exchanged plaques with the yacht’s captain Robert O’Leary.  

Minister Gooding Edghill said that it expressed his sincere welcome to all the guests along with the captain and the entire crew servicing Emerald Sakara to Barbados.  

He emphasised that the Emerald Sakara just like its sister vessel Emerald Azzurra which visited the island during the last cruise season is an air sea transfer cruise offering.  

According to the minister, the fact that the island has the Emerald brand in Port also closely aligned with the airlift strategy that his team is pursuing as a Ministry. He further added that this speaks volume, and the team will continue to build out that strategy. 

Talking about the vessel utilising the moorings at Speightstown, he added that this will allow the community an opportunity to take benefit of all the economic benefits and this is the first time that a shop will be using this facility off the Speightstown area.  

Emerald Sakara at Speightstown
Meanwhile, Captain O’Leary called it a ‘defining moment’ in enhancing the luxury touirsm offerings of Barbados and shows the start of a new chapter for the tourism product of the island. 

Monica Walker

