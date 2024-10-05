St Vincent: Two minors charged with murder of 13-year-old Matthew Da Souza

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a shocking development, two minors, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Matthew Da Souza, 13, whose body was found at Sion Hill Bay, St Vincent on September 30, 2024.



In an official press release, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed their arrest and said that they have been charged with the offence of murder.



The police officials said that investigations revealed that the accused minors intentionally and deliberately caused the death of a 13-year-old student from Fair Hall.



The police also added that a post-mortem examination, which took place on October 2, 2024, revealed that the victim died because of drowning due to or as a consequence of blunt trauma to his head.



According to the officials, they are actively pursuing all investigative leads in relation to the murder of the teenager.



It is reported that on September 30, 2024, the body of 13-year-old Matthew Da Souza of Fair Hall was discovered on the beach at Sion Hill Bay. Preliminary reports indicated that Da Souza's body was found naked from the waist down, with apparent injuries to the head.



Meanwhile, the netizens are expressing their anger against the minors who have been arrested and are asking for the motive behind this killing.



A user named Avion Nothsa said, "They killed Matthew, they knew what they were doing!! So, therefore, they need to face the consequences of their actions," while another user said, "It's a sad situation, however what about justice for the deceased and his family, that's not an 11 year old at all. Look at the behaviours being exhibited."



On the other hand, the lawyers of the arrested minors are coming forward to ask for disclosure and proof against them, which determines that they are the culprits.