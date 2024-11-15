Barbados welcomes Villa Vie Odyssey, pioneering return of 3.5 year world cruise

Barbados, on Thursday morning, welcomed the Villa Vie Odyssey which is currently on a 3.5 year around-the world cruise. The Port of Bridgetown was bustling with activity with the arrival of the magnificent ship.



According to the information, the captain of the ship along with his 211 crew members and 150 passengers were officially welcomed by the representatives of Barbados Port Inc and Platinum Port Agency in a traditional Plaque Exchange ceremony.



Villa Vie cruise breaks free from the ordinary and offers a blended lifestyle of remote work, leisure and adventure. A notable feature of the ship includes a Remote school which is available to families who opted for the long term world cruise.



The vessel, operated by Villa Vie Residences departed Belfast on October 3rd, 2024 with scheduled visits to 425 ports and 147 countries.



Meanwhile, the passengers of the cruise ship were also seen to be very excited to be disembarking at the Bridgetown Port and exploring the various offerings of the island nation.



According to the information, a passenger aboard MS Odyssey - Villa Vie Residences named Valentin Guiglea took to Facebook to share his experience after he explored the island nation.



He said that as he stands on the bridge of the Odyssey, docked in Bridgetown, Barbados following which he was reminded of a vital chapter in this ship’s storied past.



He noted that four years ago, the cruise sailed these Caribbean waters before the world was changed by the pandemic and it was here, in the warmth of the Caribbean, where her last cruise took place in 2020 before she was laid up, awaiting her next purpose.



After four years, the Odyssey returned with a unique concept of life at sea, he added while expressing gratitude to Bridgetown officials for the warm welcome.



The passengers aboard the cruise cross the Atlantic Ocean on their way from Cape Verde to Barbados on their endless world cruise.