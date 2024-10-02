Savour flavors of Antigua and Barbuda: Taste of Wadadli returns Oct 25

According to the information, the ticket for this annual culinary event costs EC$350 per person which will include everything from delicious food to mouthwatering drinks.

Antigua and Barbuda: The culinary scene in Antigua and Barbuda is all set to take foodies to an incredible journey at Taste of Wadadli – A Live Cooking Experience. The event will take place on October 25, 2025 from 6 pm to 10 om at Weatherills Hotels.

According to the information, the ticket for this annual culinary event costs EC$350 per person which will include everything from delicious food to mouthwatering drinks.

Foodies will get a chance to indulge in six course tasting menu which will be perfectly paired with exquisite wines, specialty cocktails and accompanied by vibrant cultural performances as well as live entertainment, making the event perfect for everyone.

While inviting everyone to experience it all live, the tourism officials of Antigua and Barbuda said, “This event is not just about indulging in mouthwatering dishes, but also about celebrating and supporting Team Antigua and Barbuda as they gear up for the Taste of the Caribbean competition in Miami!”

The officials also said that individuals can purchase their tickets at the ABHTA Office, The Larder, or through the Ticketing App and added, “Be a part of this amazing celebration where our food, culture, and pride come together. Let’s support our talented chefs as they represent Antigua and Barbuda on the international stage.”

Not only this, but the chefs will be preparing the six-course tasting menu in a live cooking demonstration, giving attendees the chance to taste a little or taste it all and enjoy this exquisite presentation of Contemporary Caribbean Cuisine.

The six-course tasting menu for Taste of Wadadli is as follows:

Appetizer

(Presented by Junior Chefs)

Fisherman soup

Pickle pineapple salad, lobster medallion

Octopus ceviche, smash plantain

Avocado, roaster butternut, cassi napal salad, passion fruit dressing

Crispy pork belly, sweet ginger say





Mains

(Presented by Senior Chefs)

Beef: Grilled Flank, caribe coffee dry rub, drunken pan jus

Pork: Island spices infused pork belly/Tamarind glazed pork ribs

Lamb: Roasted lamb shoulder, rosemary, garlic and honey

Fish: Pan-seared snapper, purple cabbage slaw, turmeric and lemongrass sauce





Vegetarian Option

(Presented by Senior Chefs)

Grilled assortment of table squash

Smashed breadfruit cake

Eddo puree

Sweet potato mash





Dessert

(Presented by Pastry Chefs)

Sweet potato ice cream

Maly apple tart

Gooseberry compote

Cavalier rum syrup





Contemporary Treats

Enter the Fire Pit – Spicy Fungee Stuffed Balls Pan seared fish

Cool Down Zone – Coconut Milk Sorbet, Mango Mint Shot

Taste of Wa’omoni – Deer Water