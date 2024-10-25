Meet 6 Ambassadors vying for Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis crown 2024-2025

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee has revealed the six ambassadors for the highly anticipated 2024-2025 Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis Pageant. The official reveal was made on Thursday, setting the stage for the pageant.

The contestants revealed for Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis are as follows:

Contestant #1: Kylah Gerald, Miss Saddlers Secondary School

Contestant #2: Eushadika Frances, Miss Basseterre High School

Contestant #3: Jonesh Rogers, Miss Washington Archibald High School

Contestant #4: Lajunique Boone, Miss Immaculate Conception Catholic High School

Contestant #5: De’ Sheyniah Charles, Miss Cayon High School

Contestant #6: Soriah Williams-Powell, Miss Verchilds High School



The pageant is being sponsored by Republic Bank and it will provide the perfect stage to the young ladies to show their exceptional skills. As the six contestants will compete among each other by participating in different segments, they will be judged on the basis of each performance which will lead up to the final results.



Each of the six ambassadors represent grace, intelligence and style and they are now preparing for an incredible journey like no other. Each of them are young and talented and they represent the best of their schools.



Last year, the crown was secured by Kaitlynn Wilson of the Basseterre High School and now she is guiding the six new ambassadors in their journey towards the crown.



She outlined that she had the honor of being the queen, but now she feels excited for one of these young ladies to take the stage and win the crown.



Wilson further invited all the citizens and residents of the island nation to witness the brilliance, beauty, and talent on the grandest stage of Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis.



While the details of the highly anticipated carnival have not been revealed yet, the organizers are asking everyone to get ready to witness the night of their lives.



Meanwhile, the authorities of CHS Gazette expressed their pride over their student, contestant number five, De’Sheyniah Charles, who will be representing them in the pageant. The authorities thanked her for making the bold decision to represent CHS.



They further added that they know she is capable of representing them well and bringing home the crown.



Notably, the pageant will be held as part of the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival 2025, aka Sugar Mas, which is the greatest extravaganza of calypso, pageants, soca, fêtes, street jamming, parades, and folklore.



The opening of the carnival is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2024, with the celebrations continuing till January 2, 2025, marking the perfect welcome to the New Year and the biggest culmination of the carnival season ever in St Kitts and Nevis.