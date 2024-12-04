Barbados crowned #1 Caribbean cruise port by The Daily Telegraph

Ranked at #1, the publication noted that the ships dock in the cruise terminal featuring duty free shops, crafts stalls as well as tourism information office that is located about a mile to the west of the capital.

Barbados was recently featured in The Daily Telegraph for having the best cruise port in the Caribbean.

With its vibrant atmosphere and rich offerings, the Port of Bridgetown in Barbados was highlighted as a must visit port. The beautifully rugged east coast of Bathsheba was also mentioned in the feature which showcased the cultural heritage and stunning views of the island.

Ranked at #1, the publication noted that the ships dock in the cruise terminal featuring duty free shops, crafts stalls as well as tourism information office that is located about a mile to the west of the capital.

The long list of Best Cruise Ports in the Caribbean by the Daily Telegraph comprises of 18 locations across the region with Barbados ranking at the top.

The feature also mentions that it takes around 15 minutes to walk the mile long route into central Bridgetown in Barbados and the visitors will also pass through the sizeable Cheapside Market which is mostly busy on Saturdays.

The Daily Telegraph highlighted the Pelican Village which boasts brightly coloured shops selling artisan products as well as St Mary’s Church which is known to be a handsome edifice that remains usually open at all times.

While calling the port a must visit destination to explore, the feature highlighted that the cruise companies often offer a shuttle bus service into Bridgetown, Barbados but there is also a minibus shuttle for just US$2 which runs into the middle of town.

It was further noted that there is a good island wide bus service, and the bus terminal is located behind Pelican Village with fares costing just BD$2. It is reported that visitors require exact money, or they can purchase tokens in the cruise terminal.

Moreover, the taxis are also cheap and plentiful, and they line up outside the terminal while car hire is also another option to explore the beautiful island.

The complete list of Best Ports in the Caribbean by The Daily Telegraph is as follows:

Barbados

St John’s, Antigua

St Kitts

Saint Lucia

Jamaica

Grand Cayman

Roatan, Honduras

Nassau, Bahamas

Cozumel

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico

St Maarten

St Thomas

La Romana, Dominican Republic

St Barts

Aruba

Roseau, Dominica

Grenada

Port of Bridgetown in Barbados

Barbados’ Port of Bridgetown is a premier cruise port for several reasons such as it has won several awards including being named the best port in the Caribbean at the Caribbean Shipping Association’s annual gala.

Not only this, but the staff at the cruise terminal is also very helpful in assisting the visitors to explore the island nation.

It is also known as a well-equipped ship parking sport because the cruise port can hold six gargantuan cruise liners simultaneously.