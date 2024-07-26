Tobago driver sentenced to 11.5 years for raping teenage passenger in 2012

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, a private hire (PH) driver from the island of Tobago has been sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting a female teenage passenger in 2012.



According to the information from the court, the victim was identified as Ricardo Reynolds, who was convicted of the crime two weeks ago. His sentence was handed down on Wednesday by the High Court Judge Kathy-Ann Waterman Latchoo.



It is being said that the victim was a resident of Mason Hall, Tobago, and he was accused of attacking the 17-year-old back in November 20212 after she took a ride in his car in Scarborough. The girl reported that the driver took her to a beach in Lambeau, where he raped her while she kept shouting for help.



According to the information, the then-minor left a function at her aunt’s home and was with her boyfriend awaiting the vehicle when the suspect pulled up his car. The girl’s lover paid him $40 to take her home.



As the girl got into the back seat of the vehicle while on her way to Carnbee, the then 36-year-old asked for her name, but she refused to tell him, following which he asked her to have sex with him, and she again refused.



Following this, the driver took her to the beach and dragged her out of the car before pushing her to the bonnet and raping her. He further threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone, then got back inside his vehicle and left her there only.



The girl then contacted her boyfriend and parents, who reported the incident to the Scarborough Police Station. The girl was then medically examined, and it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted. Reynolds was subsequently arrested and charged with the brutal offense, and during the trial, he testified in his defense.



Years after the incident, the male has finally been charged and sentenced for the brutal crime he undertook with the young female at that time.



The HC judge has also ordered that the accused should be placed on the National Sex Offenders Register as well as the website so that everyone could know who he is and avoid coming in contact with him in the near future.



Moreover, Reynolds was also ordered to report to the Scarborough Police Station seven days after his release to register every three months as a sex offender for eight years.