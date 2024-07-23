Trinidad: Ice cream vendor shot dead 2 days after surviving murder attempt

Trinidad and Tobago: An ice cream vendor, Winston Sammy, was shot dead in Trinidad, just two days after escaping from a hail of gunfire. He was killed at his residence in South Oropouche on Sunday night.



The 53-year-old died in the yard of his home, located at Hillview Avenue, Dow Village. The murder has left the community shocked as the neighbors are describing the victim as friendly and generous.



It is reported that Sammy and his wife drove to several areas across the island, selling ice cream from their white colored Nissan Caravan.



According to a report, Sammy and his wife had just come back home after a long day of work around 7 pm, following which the female went inside the house while the victim was unloading his van.



Meanwhile, a white-coloured vehicle drove past his residence, turned around, and then stopped outside his house, following which a gunman emerged and called out the victim by his name.



As Sammy came towards the gate, the suspect shot him several times, killing him on the spot before fleeing back through his vehicle.



It is said that PC Maxima and PC Rampersad were on patrol during the time of the incident when they responded to the report of gunshots being heard. As they arrived at the crime scene, they found the male lying on his back near the front gate with several gunshot wounds.



The District Medical Officer was also summoned by the officials who pronounced the victim dead and asked the body to be moved to the San Fernando General Hospital’s mortuary.



The preliminary investigations revealed that Sammy and their wife were attacked on Friday while they were driving along the Berridge Trace flyover in the region, and Sammy also reported this shooting incident to the police.



The police officials said that they have launched an investigation into the incident, and it is believed that the car followed Sammy and his wife as he returned home to carry out this brutal crime.