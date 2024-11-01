Barbados shines in Nat Geo's 25 Best Places in the World to Travel in 2025 list

Barbados has once again triumphed in the tourism sector after being named among the 25 Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2025, according to the prestigious National Geographic.



Ranked at the 16th position, the publication noted that the role that Barbados played in the story of slavery in the Americas is easily overlooked and the island is working on an ambitious new project which will be a major entry point for millions of enslaved Africans.



Scheduled to open in 2025, the new Barbados Heritage District will be located where many of the enslaved were buried and is being designed by David Adjaye, the Ghanaian-British architect behind the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

Nat Geo noted that the new complex featured a global research institute with access to the Barbados National Archives along with a memorial with 570 timber poles to remember the enslaved buried below.



After the prestigious publication named the small island, the CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Andrea Franklin noted that her team is continuously inspired by the unique heritage of the island, from its world renowned beaches and rich biodiversity to the spirited celebrations of its culture and traditions.



She added that this acknowledgement from NAT GEO is a testament to the commitment and efforst of the community, who play a part in preserving the heart and soul of Barbados.



Franklin added that she looks forward to sharing the island’s story with the world in 2025 and beyond and to welcoming visitors to explore, experience and embrace all that the premier destination has to offer.



The list was curated by Nat Geo following a robust nomination process which comprised of researching and reporting.



The National Geographic’s team of travel experts and international editorial teams chose Barbados as one of the BEST OF THE WORLD for 2025.



The best of the world 2025 list is designed as a menu of options to inspire travellers and includes something for everyone including families, animal lovers, adventurers and more.