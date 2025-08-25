Massive fire destroys Kwakwani Secondary School in Guyana

Guyana: A massive fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the Kwakwani Secondary School, which is located in Pathville Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, Guyana. According to the information, the police has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Reports claim that the fire took place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, and preliminary inquiries revealed that the building was a one-storey concrete structure, and it measured around 30 feet in width as well as 100 feet in length.

A corporal who was stationed at the Mackenzie Police Station said that around 3:40 am in the morning, he was at Kwakwani Ballfield where he was attending the annual fair for Kwakwani Village when he suddenly saw a massive fire coming from the Pathville area.

Upon seeing the fire, he immediately called the Kwakwani Police Station and informed the officials there who called the Auxilliary staff where a fire pick-up vehicle went into action and managed to extinguish the fire however by that time, the school building was completely destroyed.

It is reported that the school was powered by electricity from the Kwakwani Utility Inc in Guyana and it was alleged that there was a constant power outage during the night in the area where the fire occurred.

Moreover, the school was protected by Homesafe Security Service and had a guard on duty at the time of the incident.

When questioned, the guard said that he was making checks around the compound and found smoke coming out from the headmistress office which is located on the southwestern side of the building. The guard immediately called his supervisor Elizabeth Samuels and informed her about the same.

Following the incident, government has announced plans to speedily rebuild the Kwakwani Secondary School. Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said that the President Irfaan Ali led administration PPP/C government will move speedily to rebuild the Kwakwani Secondary School which was recently destroyed by fire. He said having consulted with his superiors, this was the position of the Government.