Guyana: Emergency repairs to begin on West Watooka road in Linden

Guyana: The Emergency repair works on West Watooka Road is all set to begin today to address the deteriorating conditions of the road. It is an important thoroughfare in Linden, Region Ten and is used by hundreds of commuters.



The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced on Wednesday that his ministry is engaging an emergency contract to get the road fixed. He added that works will start on this Thursday morning.



The Minister inspected the road as part of his outreach in the region after several complaints from residents and commuters regarding the various challenges posed by its present situation.



He stated that the road has suffered from the very effects of the rainy season along with a collapsed culvert which made the its state worse.



With the beginning of emergency repairs, residents can anticipate major improvements that will boost both accessibility and safety on the road, which will serve as a major link for businesses and residents in the mining town.



In addition to this, the Minister also highlighted the requirement for proactive maintenance and responsible utilization of the roadways, condemning the approach taken by some regional officials.



Edghill said that he has noticed that the approach in Linden, particularly with the political directorate, is that they walk around and take pictures and make videos to figure out that that is the only representation.



He further mentioned that all the roads in the town are already marked for rehabilitation.



According to the Public Works Minister, the government has already committed to rehabilitating all the roads and what the people who are doing their videos and all the rest of it, they should help the to make sure that trucks with all the lumber and the overweight does not come on these roads and destroy it.



On the other hand, significant infrastructural projects are underway in Linden which will help in generating increased income opportunities for small contractors and residents in that region of Guyana.



It is said that this influx of economic activity is anticipated to boost substantial economic growth in the area.



These major initiatives are significant to the government’s broader mandate as they will create employment opportunities as well as nurture community engagement alongside development.