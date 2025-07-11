Trinidad: 67-year-old Vernon Guischard, businessman, found dead with poisoned pets

Vernon Guischard, a 67-year-old businessman from Arouca, was tragically found dead in his home, along with his two poisoned dogs, after reportedly sharing CCTV footage of a suspected break-in attempt.

Trinidad and Tobago: A morning surveillance check turns into a tragic act as 67-year-old Vernon Guischard, Arouca based business owner of MCM Garage and Vehicle Testing Station in Barataria, was found dead in his home garage on Tuesday, July 8. Earlier, before the incident, he had shared CCTV footage with his co-worker and son over a man attempting to break-in.

According to police reports, the 67-year-old of No. 3-1 Blue Spruce Street, Pine-Ridge NUGFW Housing Development, Lopinot Road, Arouca was found dead in his home along with his 2 poisoned and killed dogs.

Reportedly, the 67-year-old while at work had observed from his home CCTV camera that there was an intruder trying to enter his house, he proceeded to share the video with his co-worker and son who resides in the United States around 7:05 a.m. Before proceeding to head back to his home to hopefully confront the intruder, around 8:16 a.m. he was reportedly seen entering his yard.

After a few hours of not hearing back from his father, his son proceeded to continuously call, but all his efforts went unanswered. His son, seeing that he could not get through to his father, called a relative to go to his father’s home and check on him.

Upon arrival the relative discovered Guischard lying unconscious in his garage with multiple head injuries and immediately contacted the police.

According to police reports the officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. on July 8th. Upon their arrival they met with the relative who directed them to the garage where they found Guischard’s body lying motionless with head injuries and blood nearby. The body was lying near a gold Toyota Hilux (TCP 906) in his garage.

Later, in the evening the District Medical Office visited the scene and pronounced him dead and his body was moved to the Forensic Science Centre for a post mortem. The CSI officers were then deployed to the scene to process the scene and uncovered a chisel-like metal object, a gold chain, and a pair of eye glasses assumed to be the victims.

The individual trying to break entry was later identified as “Smiley”, a neighbour who lives a couple of houses away. He is currently in police custody in connection to the murder of Vernon Guischard.