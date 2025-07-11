Friday, 11th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad: 67-year-old Vernon Guischard, businessman, found dead with poisoned pets

Vernon Guischard, a 67-year-old businessman from Arouca, was tragically found dead in his home, along with his two poisoned dogs, after reportedly sharing CCTV footage of a suspected break-in attempt.

Friday, 11th July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: A morning surveillance check turns into a tragic act as 67-year-old Vernon Guischard, Arouca based business owner of MCM Garage and Vehicle Testing Station in Barataria, was found dead in his home garage on Tuesday, July 8. Earlier, before the incident,  he had shared CCTV footage with his co-worker and son over a man attempting to break-in. 

According to police reports, the 67-year-old of No. 3-1 Blue Spruce Street, Pine-Ridge NUGFW Housing Development, Lopinot Road, Arouca was found dead in his home along with his 2 poisoned and killed dogs. 

Reportedly, the 67-year-old while at work had observed from his home CCTV camera that there was an intruder trying to enter his house, he proceeded to share the video with his co-worker and son who resides in the United States around 7:05 a.m. Before proceeding to head back to his home to hopefully confront the intruder, around 8:16 a.m. he was reportedly seen entering his yard. 

After a few hours of not hearing back from his father, his son proceeded to continuously call, but all his efforts went unanswered. His son, seeing that he could not get through to his father, called a relative to go to his father’s home and check on him. 

Upon arrival the relative discovered Guischard lying unconscious in his garage with multiple head injuries and immediately contacted the police. 

According to police reports the officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. on July 8th. Upon their arrival they met with the relative who directed them to the garage where they found Guischard’s body lying motionless with head injuries and blood nearby. The body was lying near a gold Toyota Hilux (TCP 906) in his garage. 

Later, in the evening the District Medical Office visited the scene and pronounced him dead and his body was moved to the Forensic Science Centre for a post mortem. The CSI officers were then deployed to the scene to process the scene and uncovered a chisel-like metal object, a gold chain, and a pair of eye glasses assumed to be the victims.

The individual trying to break entry was later identified as “Smiley”, a neighbour who lives a couple of houses away. He is currently in police custody in connection to the murder of Vernon Guischard. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Elphina Williams (image from St Kitts and Nevis police).
Uncategorised

Police in St Kitts and Nevis appeal for missing woman

Friday, 11th July 2025

The High Court of Justice in Westminster, London.
Uncategorised

Corruption allegations surrounding Antigua minister

Friday, 11th July 2025

Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit virtually participates in 6th special OECS meeting

Friday, 11th July 2025

Queen Mary II cruise docked in Roseau (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Over 12000 cruise visitors to arrive in Dominica this week

Friday, 11th July 2025

Govt works to expand flights to Saint Lucia for peak summer season: Dr Hilaire
Uncategorised

Govt works to expand flights to Saint Lucia for peak summer season: Dr Hi...

Friday, 11th July 2025

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arrivals for June

Friday, 11th July 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nevis Airport buzzes with charter flights ahead of Culturama Festival 202...

Friday, 11th July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

Pilot removed after CAL flight runs out of fuel, forcing emergency landin...

Friday, 11th July 2025