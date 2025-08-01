Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam makes emergency landing after severe turbulence injures 25

United States: In a near-tragic ending, Delta Air Lines flight en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, after the flight experienced severe turbulence that injured approximately 25 passengers on board the plane.

The Airbus A330-900 which was carrying 275 customers along with 13 crew members made an emergency landing after turbulence struck the aircraft mid-air.

In a statement by the airlines, Delta Air Lines acknowledged that they were forced to divert the flight to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport at 6:43 p.m and landed around 7:54 p.m. after it had encountered severe turbulence whilst en route.

While talking to the sources, one of the passengers who did not reveal his name, said that they experienced turbulence which sent all passengers, flight attendants as well as items flying loose all over the cabin.

The passengers, many not wearing seatbelts, were left flying out of their seats and some hitting the ceiling of the plane while the flight attendants along with their carts on the aisle also flew into the air leaving the airplane a mess from all the beverages and loose items.

Joseph Carbone, another passenger that was on the plane,traveling to Kenya through Amsterdam told of the ordeal and said that the horrific turbulence had struck the aircraft in 3 waves with each wave getting worse than the last, he recalled people screaming. Carbone further said that he had spoken to the pilot after they landed in Minneapolis around 7: 45 pm and the pilot also confirmed that at one point the plane dropped more than 1000 feet.

Sean Duffy, the Transportation Secretary said that the airlines were conducting a full scale review as to what happened because naturally the turbulent weather would have been spotted by their team and the plane would have never taken off.

He insisted that they will get to the bottom of it as the turbulence that the plane was flying in was incredibly dangerous.

Upon the flight’s landing at around 7:45, 25 people consisting of passengers and a few crew members were transported to the local hospitals by the medical personnel who responded on the flight’s arrival.

Reportedly none of the passengers or crew members had severe injuries and were released after getting checked at the hospital.