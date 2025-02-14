Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Antigua over mechanical issues

Antigua and Barbuda: An Air Canada flight carrying 120 passengers and crew members experienced mechanical issues mid-air on Thursday. After circling the island for a few minutes, the pilot dumped some fuel into the ocean before making an emergency landing Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport.

The incident took place on Thursday night after the Airbus 319 experienced a mid-flight mechanical problem. According to the information, the plane landed at 10:34 pm and the all-clear signal was given at 10:48 pm, bringing an end to the full emergency which had been declared for the landing.

The pilot took off from the airport at 9 am and was miles off from Antigua when they indicated they need to return for an emergency landing, leading to several passengers getting panicked. However, the pilot successfully landed the plane back in Antigua.

The plane was also captured by a local who shared it on Facebook. The video clearly showed that the flight was very near to the ground, and it was making rounds before actually going back to the airport.

Following the successful landing, the 120 individuals on board breathed a sigh of relief. The incident was also confirmed by the airline who noted that the flight requested the emergency landing shortly after departing VC Bird International Airport bound for Toronto.

It reported that a problem with the plane’s landing gear triggered the emergency, and the plane circled for several minutes dumping fuel to make it light enough to land. Air Canada further noted that they will be conducting inspections and investigations now to ensure that such mechanical issue does not occur again.

Following the successful landing, several individuals took to Facebook to laud the pilot for taking the necessary and immediate action. “This gave me chills! Thank God and Big Up to the Captain and crew for a stellar performance and safe landing,” said a user named Alexander while another user said, “Incredible news, so relieved everyone is safe! Thank goodness for the skilled pilots and emergency responders!”

Reportedly, this was the second full emergency declared at the airport on Thursday after an Amerijet cargo plane had made an emergency landing shorty before 11. The plane was en route from Miami to St Maarten when it faced a problem with its flaps.