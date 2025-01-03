VC Bird International Airport to get $165M renovations this year

Antigua and Barbuda's VC Bird International Airport is set for a $165 million renovation in 2025, aimed at improving aviation management, expanding the runway, and creating economic opportunities for local businesses and workers.

Antigua and Barbuda: The VC Bird International Airport is all set to undergo a massive $165 million renovations. Reportedly, the project is slated for 2025, and is envisioned to improve aviation management, and allow for better passenger management.

As per reports, the government is also planning to expand the runway and enhance the terminals of the international airport. The project was announced by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who called it significant for continued growth in tourism and appeal of the destination.

In his New Year’s address, PM Browne added that the airport will also drive economic growth by providing income opportunities to the local businesses and street vendors. The upgrades under the plan will offer new opportunities to the construction workers and other vendors directly and indirectly.

VC Bird welcomes 51 flights

The expansion was announced following the arrival of the 51 flights at the VC Bird International Airport in one day. The flights boom the tourism sector and accelerate the economic growth for Antigua and Barbuda, positioning it as an ideal destination for the holidays.

Notably, a total of 13 flights touched down in Antigua from foreign countries, while 35 flights were from regional carriers. The country also welcomed three private charter flights that had remained on the island for two days.

Benefits of the upgrades

PM Browne noted that the upgrades are aimed at enhancing the modernized approach of the airport with an intent to offer luxurious experiences to the travellers. He emphasized that the upgrades will also position the country as the gateway for tourists from across the globe.

Notably, Antigua and Barbuda welcome the service of American Airlines from Miami, New York and Charlotte at the VC Bird International Airport. It is because of the increasing demand for the destination among the wealthiest individuals.

PM Browne explained that the wider economic benefits are aimed with the projects as it will enhance air connectivity and reputation of Antigua and Barbuda as a global tourism hub. He pointed out that the investments are significant for the growth in the infrastructure and maintaining the prominent of the country.