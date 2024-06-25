Resurfacing of Runway at Antigua Airport to commence before 2024 ends

The Resurfacing of runway at VC Bird International Airport are set to commence before this year ends, ware delayed due to certain reasons.

Antigua and Barbuda: The constructions at VC Bird International Airport are set to commence before this year ends. The resurfacing of the runway at the airport was delayed due to certain reasons.

In concern with this, the tender documents are being prepared by the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA). This projects the expectations for the commencement of the project soon.

The reports have stated that the contractor for the same is to be finalized by September which then will be followed by mobilization and the resurfacing. Such operations are projected to commence in the month of November.

For the same, it has been asserted by the Government that a loan of $100 million is secured through a group of banks by CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) Caribbean. From this, a part of funds will be allocated for the expansion of the Barbuda runway.

Looking down to the specified details to commence the construction works, the sources have revealed that the last resurfacing of the runway was done in 2008. And, the internationally recommended standards officially state that the resurfacing is required to be done every ten years.

As per international standards, the efforts for the resurfacing were even carried forward. However, the delays due to the pandemic Covid-19 made interruptions in the progress on the resurfacing project.

Earlier this year as well, the emergency repairs were entailed to be done on the runway. However, due to the erosion of asphalt caused by the landings of 777 aircraft, the airport was shut down to take remedial actions.

And, as the authorities have declared that the resurfacing is to be commenced before the year 2024 ends, the operations will be carried forward during the closure of the airport at night. And, it has been anticipated that it will take around one year for its completion.