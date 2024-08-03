Caribbean Airlines brings Carnival Spirit to Antigua airport with exciting event

Caribbean Airlines hosted a special airport activation event on August 1 to extend huge welcome to the visitors arriving at the V.C Bird International Airport.

This event was held as part of the highly anticipated Antigua Carnival 2024 which runs from July 25 to August 6, 2024.

According to the information, the airline partnered with the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission for this year’s carnival and this event showcased what more visitors can expect during the carnival festivities.

The airline hosted an exciting and memorable experience for the arriving guests at the airport. The event featured a lot of entertainment including an MC accompanied by a DJ which made the people dance to their beats.

There were also live music performances by a steelpan band, Iron Band and various cultural performers, showcasing the island’s rich culture. People were also amused to the several traditional carnival characters such as Moko Jumbies.

Not only this, but the Carnival Queen and costumed models also joined the event and interacted with the passengers and other guests. Moreover, there were goody filled with Caribbean Airlines branded merchandise.

A few passengers were lucky enough to win the giveaways including a two-night stay for 2 people at the Royalton CHIC Resort, courtesy of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority; two Caribbean airlines tickets to any country, courtesy of Caribbean Airlines; Antigua and Barbuda Carnival Passports; A tour with Tropical Adventures and special local treats and branded giveaways.

Speaking during the event, the CEO of the airline, Garvin Medera reiterated his company’s commitment towards the Caribbean region. He said that the airline is dedicated to connecting the Caribbean and supporting the cultural richness which makes the region so unique.

He further added that the airline is happy to be part of the Antigua Carnival 2024 and to boost the travel experience for the passengers with this special airport activation. Medera noted that the company’s goal is to make every journey memorable and to celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the region.

In addition to this, the Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America at Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Charmaine Spencer also expressed his excitement about the collaboration with the airline. He said that his team is excited to have a huge welcome for the regional visitors to the spectacle which is Antigua Carnival.

Spencer also emphasised that the island nation has witnessed the benefits of the new routes and direct connectivity, easing the travel for regional visitors to such events., He added that the island is looking forward to building on this with several future route developments, making it possible for everyone to visit the island for vacation purposes.

The Chair of the ABFC, Elizabeth Makhoul also shared her appreciation to the airline for coming up with this idea. She said that the airline has been a crucial partner in supporting Antigua Carnival, easing travel to the beautiful island and enriching the cultural experience for everyone.

She expressed her gratitude to the entire team of the aviation company and said that their contributions have been invaluable in showcasing the island’s unique charm and hospitality which allows visitors to completely understand why Antigua and Barbuda is one of the premier tourist destinations of the Caribbean.