Antigua and Barbuda: Over 100 mas players arrive from Guadeloupe for Carnival

Antigua and Barbuda extended a special welcome to mas’ players who arrived to add the French essence to the upcoming Carnival. As per reports, over 100 mas players arrived along with several other visitors from Guadeloupe on Wednesday.

To be the part of carnival festivities, along with mas' players, about 350 guests docked to St. Johns through Jeans for Freedom Ferry Service. The Great Grand welcome of them was hummed by the steel pan players and Moko Jumbie stilt walkers.

Colin James- CEO of the Tourism Authority referred to this as another great day in the country. He also outlined not all the passengers are to stay in the country, only a few of them will stay as the ferry is going to be in the country for a day only.

And the ones who will stay in the country present their grace to the carnival and will have the most of it enjoyed till Wednesday.

Officer James stated that of the visitors who arrived, 100 will be playing mas’ on the road and about 30 will have stayed in the country for leisure activities. The connection between Guadeloupe and Antigua is great, however it has been so challenging till reaching its place.

She added that their arrival will foster the ties between both as the people will merge in the Antiguan Culture, will embrace its beauty.

Antigua Carnival is considered the Greatest Summer Festival of the Caribbean. It marks 13 days (about 2 weeks), commencing from July 25, 2024, with the celebrations filled with music, dance, colorful costumes, vibrant traditions, beauty pageants and rich cultural heritage.

From the day it started, have been explicating great to the guests. As August is started, it will fill the country with joyful and cheerful times for several coming days.

The activities which are to be held are as follows-

August 2, 2024: Cavalier Rum Calypso Monarch at Antigua Recreation Ground at 8 pm

August 3, 2024: State Insurance Company Ltd. Panorama at Antigua Recreation Ground at 8 pm

August 4, 2024: Apua Inet Party Monarch at Antigua Recreation Ground at 8 pm

August 5, 2024: J’ouvert Sr John’s Carnival Monday at St. John’s at 2 pm

August 6, 2024: Parade of the Bands and Last Lap at St. John's at 12 am and 7 to 10 pm respectively.

Tracing back to the history of Antigua Carnival, it has been celebrated since the 1800s with the abolition of slavery. Every year, it returns to Antigua to enthusiastic celebrations. It is known for alluring the people across the world, is considered as the biggest crowd driver in the country.

With the explosion of artistic and cultural talent, the carnival offers immense pleasure to the attendees. Not only this, but also, they get an opportunity to have the exploration of the hospitality of the Antiguans.

Notably, through the carnival activities, achieving two by one means is so evident as this just not contributes towards tourism sector, however, contributes greatly towards the economy of the country. It opens the doors to several opportunities for the locals to showcase their talent.