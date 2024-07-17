Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival to fill Antigua with Fun

The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival ‘Antigua Carnival’ is all set to be back with all the greatness in the country from July 25 to August 6 at Antigua Recreation Grounds- Carnival City.

The line-up for the same for 2 weeks of Vibrance, Music, and Culture. Thee schedule for the same has officially been announced in the country which is as follows-

July 25, 2024 - Junior Party Monarch will take place in the country on July 25 at 7 pm

July 27, 2024 - T-Shirt Mas at 3 pm at St. John’s

July 28, 2024

Junior Calypso Monarch at 7 pm at the Antigua Recreation Grounds

Children’s Carnival at 2:30 pm at St. John’s

July 29, 2024 - Mr & Mrs Teenage Pageant at 7 pm at Antigua Recreation Grounds

August 2, 2024 - Rum Calypso Monarch at 8 pm at the Antigua Recreation Grounds

August 3, 2024 - Panorama at 8 pm at Antigua Recreation Grounds

August 4, 2024 - Party Monarch at 8 pm at Antigua Recreation Grounds

August 5, 2024 - J’Ouvert at 3 am at St. John’s

Not only this, the pre-festivities to this as well are in the country, spreading an exceptional magic and energy around. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Ministry is extending an invitation to the people around to come and enjoy the Greatest Summer Festival of the Caribbean region.

Considerably, the ticket outlets for the Antigua Carnival have also been announced. The list to these is as follows-

INET (Old Parham Road)

Roti King

The Larder

Cool and Smooth

TownHouse Megastore

Super Power

All the activities that are going in the country and are to be held will extend the great, positive and enthusiastic times in the country. This would bring up the electrifying vibes in the beautiful and vibrant twin nation island- Antigua and Barbuda.