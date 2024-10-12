Tobago nominated for Most Desirable Island category in Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards

Tobago secured the silver award in 2022 and the bronze award in 2023 in the event under the same category.

Tobago received a nomination in the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards under the category of the “Most Desirable Island- Rest of the World.” The island is nominated for the third year in a row, aiming for the gold award.

Tobago secured the silver award in 2022 and the bronze award in 2023 in the event under the same category. The Wanderlust Travel Magazine is one of the longest-running travel magazines and provides authentic reviews of tourist destinations to its readers.

For three decades, the magazine based in the United Kingdom is recognized for its authentic tips and results, offering exclusive experience to the tourists. The award is also aimed at putting light on the most-desirable destinations for the tourists and highlighting global tour operators and travel brands.

In 2024, the award ceremony is scheduled to be held at the iconic Tate Modern where the distinguished guests from the tourism industry will gather. The winners are decided by the public vote who are also the readers of Wanderlust magazine. According to the reports, a total of 91,000 readers participated in the magazine and voted for their favourite destinations.

However, the reports also mentioned that the awards are expected to attract over 100,000 votes from the readers of the magazine. The world’s foremost leaders in the travel world will be welcomed in the ceremony at Tate’s world which is filled with a collection of contemporary art.

The authentic cuisine, live entertainment and other tourist offerings will bring varied experiences for the guests. The ceremony will be held on the second day of the World Travel Market in London to attract tourists from across the globe.

Tobago- A desirable destination in Caribbean

Tobago – a sister island of Trinidad is also recognized for its natural landscapes and scenic views in the Caribbean where tourists from worldwide love to visit for peace and tranquility. Some popular spots such as Pigeon Point Beach, Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Castara Bay, Englishman’s Bay, Little Tobago, Pirate’s Bay and other rush green rainforests.

People from the United States, UK and Europe often visit Tobago for their enhanced experience and explore the natural wonders that are available in the Caribbean region.