Inaugural Cocoa & Culinary Festival in Trinidad turns out huge success

Trinidad and Tobago: The Brasso Seco Paria Cocoa & Culinary Festival made its grand debut on September 15, 2024.



Hosted by the Brasso Seco Paris Village Council in collaboration with Tourism Trinidad Limited, the festival highlighted the village’s rich cocoa-producing heritage and vibrant cultural traditions.



The major highlights of the festival included exquisite cocoa inspired dishes from local chefs, cultural performances that celebrated the heart of the community and engaging workshops that brought the heritage of Brasso Seco to life.



According to the information, this partnership with TTL was part of their wider effort to promote local culinary and cocoa events within the destination as the authorities continue to grow Trinidad’s tourism sector while boosting international arrivals as well as spreading economic benefits throughout the year.



The village council expressed their thankfulness to everyone who supported the festival through their Facebook account while saying, “Thank you to all who took part and supported the Cocoa and Culinary Festival,” and invited everyone to the next event which is the Food Fest on Sunday, November 17, 2024.



The festival was filled with amazing cocoa experiences. From the rich history of cocoa farming to the incredible culinary creations, every moment was said to be a true celebration of traditions and flavour.



The festival featured local food, live parang, cocoa infused dishes, workshops, cultural activities and performances, local ice cream, dirt oven breads as well as fresh produce.



The day kicked off with an opening ceremony which was followed by activities at TAC building, chocolate village and food village comprising of cocoa dancing, ice cream tasting, food and delights on sale, talks on cocoa farming techniques, chocolate making demonstration, talks on sustainable cocoa production, culinary demonstration, cocoa infused dishes, community catered delights on sale along with a lot of snacks and drinks.



In the evening, the visitors were delighted to Parang music session while there were special skits and plays for Children alongside traditional dance performances at the community centre.



The huge success of the festival marked by the local crowd has paved the way for the next year’s edition as well.