Tobago prepares for largest carnival celebration from October 25-27

Trinidad and Tobago: The highly anticipated Tobago Carnival 2024 is all set to return from October 25 to 27, 2024 with the festivities beginning as early as October 10.



This carnival will provide a perfect platform for revelers to enjoy and dance to the fullest throughout the two weeks of huge entertainment.

Kicking off with Junior Calypso Monarch on Thursday, September 10, the celebrations will continue under the theme of ‘Ritual, Revelry, Release’.



While inviting everyone to be part of the exciting carnival, the organizers noted, “Get Ready for Tobago Carnival 2024. The island comes alive this October with a lineup of electrifying events!”



They further asked everyone to mark their calendars and said, “Whether you’re vibing to the sounds of steelpan, getting down at the Dutty J’ouvert, or witnessing the spectacular Parade of Bands, Tobago is the place to be! Experience the ultimate Carnival celebration where culture, music, and freedom collide.”



The celebrations will comprise of concerts, jouverts and much more featuring several live performances, making the audience groove on different carnival beats. The carnival will culminate with the grand celebration of Parade of Bands on Sunday, September 27 which will take place from 10 am onwards until midnight.

The complete schedule of events for Tobago Carnival 2024 is as follows:

September 10, Thursday – Junior Calypso Monarch at 10 am

September 19, Saturday – Tuco Tobago Calypso Monarch at 7 pm

September 23, Wednesday – Soca Titans at 7 pm

September 24, Thursday – Army Fete Roxglo Edition at 8 pm

September 25, Friday – Monarchs of Mas at 6 pm

September 26, Saturday – Tobago Dutty J’ouvert from 4 am to 10 am

September 26, Saturday – Rhythm Steel and Powder at 5 pm

September 26, Saturday – Night Mas at 9 pm to midnight

September 27, Sunday – Parade of Banks at 10 am to midnight



Every year, the carnival attracts a number of visitors from across the region to Tobago who take to the streets and enjoy to their fullest during the various festivities.