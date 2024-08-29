Tobago Carnival hits Trinidad from Aug 28-31 with live performances and more

The Tobago Carnival is all set to arrive in Trinidad, featuring live performances, vibrant costumes, games, and exciting giveaways. The carnival, which kicked off yesterday, will run through Saturday, August 31, 2024.



Each day the events and activities will be held at different locations, allowing all Trinidadians to get a taste of what Tobago Carnival is like.

On Wednesday, the carnival began at 1:30 pm at Sangre Grande and continued at Arima from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The further schedule of the Tobago Carnival to be held in Trinidad is as follows:



Thursday, August 29

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at Point Fortin

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM at San Fernando

Friday, August 30

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at Chaguanas

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM at Port of Spain



Saturday, August 31

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM at 2nd Rounds Soundbar and Grill, Ariapita Avenue



The four days of excitement will be an ideal platform for music enthusiasts as it is being held under the theme ‘Ritual, Revelry, Release.’ The carnival will feature Shurwayne Winchester, Adana Roberts, Gerard Balfour, Tam Tam, and several others.



While inviting everyone to be part of this excitement, the organizers took to Facebook and said, “Prepare for four days full of live performances, stunning costumes, thrilling games, and epic giveaways. We’re bringing all the Tobago Carnival energy right to you! This is a celebration you won’t want to miss—let’s turn up the Tobago Carnival vibes together!”



Notably, the main carnival will be held from October 25 to 27 in Tobago, with the events kicking off on October 24 and continuing through October 30.



The main carnival will feature a number of events and activities including concerts, pageants, jouvert, after party and much more, making it one for the history books. The event is also expected to attract a number of visitors from across the region as well as world, with the diaspora coming back to indulge in the rich culture and traditions of the island nation.