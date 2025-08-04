Trinidad: Man dies of heart attack while driving hours after mourning friend’s tragic death

Trinidad and Tobago: Just a day after posting condolences on Facebook for his friend who died in a tragic incident in Trinidad, 31-year-old Reneve Bhulai, a resident of Ramnanan Street, Marabelle, lost his own life in an alleged medical emergency while behind the wheel.

According to the information, around 1 30 am on Sunday, August 3, 2025, police officials responded to a report through the Command Centre and arrived at Gandhi Village, Debe, Trinidad, where they found Bhulai motionless in the driver’s seat of a silver-coloured Subaru Sedan.

The car, which was facing south, reportedly showed signs of a crash with damage to the left front fender, headlamp as well as front bumper. It is said that Emergency Medical Technicians also responded to the report however they did not find any signs of life.

The police further noted that there were no visible marks of violence which is why they are not suspecting foul play involved as of now.

It is being believed that the victim may have suffered a heart attack while driving which led to his death. The District Medical Officer also pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered the body to be removed and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The victim’s vehicle was later wrecked and then taken to the San Fernando Police Station. The crime scene investigators also undertook their investigations and processed the entire scene.

Notably, Bhulai’s death comes just hours after he publicly mourned the death of 42-year-old Keron Daniel Applewhaite who died on Thursday around 11 45 pm when another car lost control, crossed the median and slammed directly into his vehicle near Tarouba.

The Marabella community is now mourning the untimely death of two of its sons in separate but equally disturbing incidents.