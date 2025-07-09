Jamaica: 14-year-old American tourist chopped to death in St Thomas

The incident has sent shockwaves across Jamaica and a candlelight ceremony is now being held in the memory of 14-year-old Teyanna Sutherland. This vigil will be held on July 10, around 6 pm at 186 Windbrook Drive, Windsor, CT.

Jamaica: In a shocking development, 14-year-old Teyanna Sutherland, who was an American tourist, was chopped to death in Prospect, St Thomas, Jamaica. According to the information, the brutal incident took place on July 3, 2025, and was undertook by a man allegedly to be of unsound mind.

While sharing the development, police confirmed that the suspect was later killed by the police in an alleged confrontation.

Teenager Killed During Summer Vacation in Jamaica

It is reported that the teenager was the daughter of a Jamaica Constabulary Force officer, and she had only recently arrived on the island for her summer vacation to spend some time with her father.

According to the residents in the area, the man who is described as acting erratically was seen escaping the area while wearing blood-soaked clothing shortly after this incident.

Reports indicate that the father who is a police officer tried to contact his daughter by telephone and when she did not respond for some time, he rushed to his residence to check up on her. The father reportedly reached the home around 1 pm and found the girl lying on the floor inside the kitchen with several stab and chop wounds all over her body.

The girl was rushed to the hospital by the father where she was pronounced dead by medical officers.

Suspect Shot Dead by Police After Confrontation

The preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect gained entry through an open grill, and it is being believed that the teenager and the suspect have had a tussle during which the American tourist Teyanna Sutherland was stabbed several times. It is further alleged that she was also able to inflict a wound on the culprit.

Soon after the incident, the police managed to catch the suspect after they were led to a concrete dwelling nearby where they saw a trail of blood which then led them to the blood-filled clothes. Upon entry, the police officers said that they were attacked by a naked man who was allegedly armed with a machete.

During this confrontation, police took evasive action and shot the suspect, killing him on the spot. The building was then investigated thoroughly during which the cell phone and jewellery of the teenager was found.

Community in Mourning: Candlelight Vigil Announced

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the country and a candlelight ceremony is now being held in Jamaica in the memory of 14-year-old Teyanna Sutherland. This vigil will be held on July 10, 2025, around 6 pm at 186 Windbrook Drive, Windsor, CT.

During this vigil everyone is asked to wear something pink and purple to honour the life of the young child.