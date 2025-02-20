World’s Toughest Row 2024 ends in Antigua as Oldest Mixed Pair sets new record

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2024-2025 edition of the World’s Toughest Row has finally come to an end with the arrival of Nicky and Bob aboard their vessel Glimmering Sea. The couple has also made a new world record by becoming the oldest mix pair to cross any ocean.

According to the information, the duo represented New Zealand and crossed the finish line in Antigua in 65 days, 12 hours and 15 minutes. “Our final arrival of the World’s Toughest Row – Atlantic 2024 couldn't be more fitting with finishing on Valentine’s Day for our husband-and-wife team,” said the organisers through social media.

Bob and Nicky, married for 40 years, have shared several adventures together and while they are originally from the United Kingdom, they now call New Zealand their home and live aboard their sailboat.

Bob is a patron of their chosen charity, the Pilgrim Bandits, which operates in both the UK and New Zealand and the duo has raised funds for this charity through the World’s Toughest Row. Founded by a small group of ex-special forces members, the charity is dedicated to using their unique training and experiences to inspire and support injured personnel in reclaiming a fulfilling life. Their mantra, “Always a Little Further,” perfectly encapsulates the challenge Bob and Nicky have undertaken.

Over the past 65 days, the couple have been pushed to their limits in every possible way. On day one, they were greeted by a pod of dolphins, then a few days later they were visited by a pilot whale that was larger than their boat.

The event came to an end after 36 teams safely crossed the finish line in English Harbour comprising of 108 adventurers who completed the 3000-mile row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands into Nelson’s Dockyard.

More than 650 friends and family members of the rowers have visited Antigua and Barbuda in the last 30 days, and they experienced the destination’s beauty as well as the feel of the warm welcome by the locals.

Following the completion of the event, the organisers said that the World’s Toughest Row is proud and honoured to be the official Ocean Rowing event in Antigua and Barbuda backed by a strong collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and they are already excited to return next with a fleet of more than 40 teams.

CEO of the World’s Toughest Row Carsten Heron Olsen said that after the final arrival that once again they are hearing the horns of the super yachts marking the end of yet another race. He also thanked the people of Antigua, especially the friends at Nelson’s Dockyard for supporting and welcoming the race organisers and the teams as well as their families to the island.