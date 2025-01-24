Botswana’s Marc makes history as 1st Solo Rower to finish World’s Toughest Row in Antigua

Gemiquet used the competition to raise the much-needed funds for the Bush Ways Foundation who are investing in educational projects in northern Botswana.

Antigua and Barbuda: Marc Germiquet of Botswana has made history by becoming the first person from the country to row across an ocean. He completed the World’s Toughest Row, a transatlantic race covering approximately 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua, in 43 days, 7 hours, and 21 minutes, securing first place among solo rowers.

Marc left La Gomera on December 11, 2024, and rowed 3000 miles to reach the finishing line in the Caribbean Island of Antigua. He is also the first person from landlocked Botswana to row an ocean.

Following the completion of this tough yet exciting journey, the representatives from World’s Toughest Row lauded the individual and called him a ‘true adventurer at heart’. They added that Marc is no stranger to extreme challenges, but this journey has been his biggest mental and physical test yet.

During the journey, the rower battled a broken rudder, a knockdown and near-capsize and was even being washed overboard but had safety rope on, leading him to power through it all with remarkable grit and determination. His regular updates to the safety team were “I’m loving this!” and “Best day ever!”

He raised awareness and funds for The Bush Ways Foundation and his mission is just as aspiring and he is working in tourism on safari’s and after the industry was devastated by the pandemic, he began a charity to support local school children in the areas his safaris visit. Through this challenge, he raised funds to build a new school or pre-primary education facilities in the bush.

As Marc reached the finish line in Antigua, he was cheered by his mother, wife and sister and several others who were all waiting at the Nelson’s Dockyard. Although he finished at 11 out of 38 teams overall but he was the first one in the Solo Class category.

While sharing his overall experience of the race, he said that the weather really tested him as there were heavy winds throughout the journey with the last 500 nautical miles being the most tough. He also shared one of the most beautiful moments of the journey and said that a small whale was surfing along with him, and it stayed with him for almost 45 minutes.

Notably, this year, the World’s Toughest Row comprises of 38 teams and 109 rowers and as of now 16 teams have arrived at the finishing line in Antigua. The representatives now await the arrival of rest of the teams at the Nelson’s Dockyard.