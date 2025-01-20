World’s Toughest Row: Netherlands completes 3000 miles in 37 days, finishes in Antigua

The incredible team of four consisting of Leon, Tom, Maarten and Mark representing the Netherlands have crossed the finish line in Antigua in 37 days, 13 hrs and 20 min.

Antigua and Barbuda: Team Row4Cancer won the 2024-2025 edition of the World’s Toughest Row, completing the challenge in 37 days, 13 hours, and 20 minutes. The crew crossed the finish line in Antigua on Sunday, the team of four—Leon, Tom, Maarten, and Mark—represented the Netherlands.

Notably, the crew for rowing for a case and all the funds raised through this will go into funds for the Princess Máxima Centrum, a cause close to their hearts.

The team left La Gomera on December 11, 2024, and they held the lead since the beginning of the race. While their dominance had been clear, but it was not yet clear as rowing for 3000 miles from La Gomera to Antigua is considered as the most difficult journey.

Mark Slats, who is the skipper onboard the D34 design boat named ‘Jack’ already holds two World Records in Ocean Rowing, one as a solo in the 2017 race and in the pairs class in the 2020 race. Although a world record was not to be this time, incredibly this race marked Mark’s third Atlantic crossing in a rowing boat and his second time as a winner of the race.

As the team crossed the finish line, they were seen cheering in joy and holding fire torches in their hands. The team was lauding each other and hugging each other for achieving this milestone.

Notably, during the first week of rowing, the team reported back that everything was going great and said that they are working work and not sleeping much with each person doing shifts of one hour with 20 minutes of rest during the day. Their continuous plan of rowing made them the overall winner of World’s Toughest Row.

As the team arrived at the Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour in Antigua, their friends and family members were waiting for them. They were greeted with loud cheers and hugs with everyone lauding them for achieving this significant milestone and rowing 3000 miles within just 37 days. The team was presented with the beautiful trophy by the race’s organisers and also the certificates to recognise them for their achievement.

Furthermore, the officials of the Antigua and Barbuda tourism authority also provided the team with special goodies.

Another special highlight of the victory was that it was one of the team member Leon’s birthdays. Following the win, he said, “It is a special feeling, I cannot say otherwise like it was not planned for but to finish on my birthday is really special and to see all these people, it is amazingly breathtaking.”

Apart from the Row4Cancer team, four other teams have finished the crossing line in Antigua. Deep Blue Crew finished second in 39 days, 6 hours and 55 minutes while Power of 1 stood third as they reached in 39 days, 14 hours and 31 minutes.

Antigua now awaits the arrival of rest of the teams as they finish the line, marking the officially culmination of the World’s Toughest Row. The race, this year, comprises of 38 teams and 109 rowers, all of whom embarked on their long-awaited adventures whilst hundreds of families, friends and supporters cheered each team off the start line on December 12, 2024.