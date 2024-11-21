PM Modi strengthens ties with Caribbean nations: A focus on regional collaboration

During the meeting, focused was on deepening cooperation between India and Dominica. The fields of discussion between PM Modi and PM Skerrit included the climate change adaptation, health care etc

India and CARICOM celebrated a major step forward in bilateral relations when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guyana for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. Of all, the most evident one was with Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit because this event signified the emerging new relationship between India and Caribbean countries.

During the meeting, focused was on deepening cooperation between India and Dominica. The fields of discussion between PM Modi and PM Skerrit included the climate change adaptation, health care, capacity development, and in strengthening of contacts.

This meeting was particularly very important as the PM of India, Narendra Modi was awarded Dominica’s highest honour ‘The Dominica National Award of Honour’ for his invaluable contribution during the COVID 19 era and his commitment to the furthering of bilateral relationship.

“This award is a result of India’s consistent willingness in the strengthening of India-Dominica relations and more generally India-Caribbean relations,” Modi added. Both leaders also talked about enhancing the cooperation at the United Nations which was seen as their common approach to addressing problems of the world.

Enhancing Relations between India and the Commonwealth of Dominica

Dominica, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recognized India an important ally that supported it during the COVID-19 pandemic. India provided timely aid, through Vaccine Maitri. Several countries received help from India in the shape of vaccines for their population throughout Caribbean region.

The bilateral discussions between the heads of the two nations also stressed about India’s experience in human resource development.

The following fact proves this as Scholarships, Training programs, and Technical Cooperation has been provided to Dominica by India that helped it to achieve high standard in various sectors of its economy.

Encounters with Other Caribbean Leaders

Such paramount interaction that PM Modi had with the PM of Dominica was followed by his interactions with the other Caribbean leaders. Every single meeting highlighted the Indian government’s eagerness on the development of an all-encompassing relationship with the countries of CARICOM.

Guyana – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Guyana and India discussed the current cooperation relationship of skill development, agriculture, energy and infrastructure. PM Modi appreciated Guyana for joining actively in Global programs and forums such as International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance, reiterating India as a reliable partner.

Barbados – PM Mia Mottley

PM Mottley revealed that the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award would be accorded to PM Modi for the leadership demonstrated during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Topics which were under discussion by both the nations include health, pharmaceuticals, and multilateral cooperation for the United Nations, with special focus to India-Barbados relations.

· Trinidad and Tobago – PM Keith Rowley

PM Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago on embracing India’s UPI (Unified Payment Interface) platform. These conceptual premises were rooted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in jointly addressing integrated fruit and vegetable processing activities, which confirms improved economic relations.

Bahamas – PM Philip Davis

Issues of conversation with PM Davis included green links, combating climate change, and business relations. They also discussed the possibilities of the campaign called “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” as the leaders have the same objectives of maintaining environment.

Suriname – President Chan Santokhi

India and Suriname explored avenues for cooperation in defense, trade, digital transformation, and healthcare. Both leaders emphasized cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections as vital components of bilateral relations.

Antigua and Barbuda – PM Gaston Browne

PM Modi and PM Browne also deliberated on matters to do with trade, investment, and capacity development for SIDS. Antigua and Barbuda also confirmed its support to India’s candidacy on the UN Security Council for a permanent seat.

St Lucia – PM Philip J Pierre

St Lucia relations with India also demonstrated the pro-activity and strategic bilateral and multilateral cooperation focusing on capacity building, education, health, and cricket which are physically and culturally entertaining.

India’s Strategic Vision for the Caribbean

During the talks, PM Modi suggested seven-pronged approach to enhance India-CARICOM cooperation. The framework defines areas such as trade, climate, technology, health and culture to strengthen cooperation, all of which are in accordance with sustainable development.

India’s increasing engagement with the countries of the Caribbean therefore reflects a desire to enhance Global South cooperation, with a focus on the special vulnerabilities of SIDS and with the aim of shared development.

The fact that the region has backed India for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council again affirms CARICOM nations’ diplomatic bonds with India.

The recent meeting between PM Modi and PM Skerrit is one of the many indications of the growing relationship of India with Dominica and the Caribbean as a whole. India has aligned politics to development needs namely Climate change, health, and economic growth thus making itself a reliable partner in the region.

This summit also served not only to strengthen existing relations but also to create a strong and productive India-Caribbean relations in the future.