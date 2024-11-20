Which CARICOM leader will talk about What at major Georgetown Summit?

Each of the regional leader will concentrate on significant areas to enhance realization of the goals anticipated to enhance relationship between Caribbean and India.

The Second India-CARICOM Summit to be held on November 20, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana will bring together CARICOM heads of governments and leaders of India to deliberate on a wide range of issues.

The summit is set to unfold in a few hours with the opening ceremony featuring remarks by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; CARICOM Chairman Dickon Mitchell and President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali.

During the two day summit, the leaders from the 14 CARICOM member states will be discussion a number of common issues impacting the Caribbean region, while calling out the Indian leader to join hands in the fight against climate change.

Strengthening Of Economic and Commercial Relations Between The Caribbean Community And India

CARICOM leaders, namely, Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda; and PM Mia Mottley of Barbados are expected to spearhead meetings for deeper cooperation trades and economic relations between CARICOM and India.

Through this foreseen addresses and dialogues, the stones shall be laid for the path for new opportunities of investment, and market access will be made pronounced and much clearer.

Energy and Infrastructure

According to the Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves there should be support for sustainable energy solutions and transport infrastructure.

It is expected that both the nations will put in a major focus on the development of renewable energy and more broadly, the climate change agenda. Significant pivot shall be on the point for infrastructure development that can be leveraged during catastrophes and shocks.

Agriculture and Food Security

This aspect will include the call by President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali for a new dispensation of innovative agriculture and food solutions. As the major farmer in the Caribbean community, Guyana’s intention is to create a loose cooperation with India for responding to food crisis through technology acquisition and exportation.

Health and Pharmaceuticals

St Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, will discuss health cooperation, particularly affordability of vaccines and improving health delivery. The above disputation is in line with CARICOM’s mandate of enhancing health systems within the region.

Technology and Innovation

Specifically, the Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness are both ready to advance the campaigns for digitalisation at the global stage of the India-CARICOM summit.

Issues that will be discussed during the meet shall be centered on how India can use her prowess in technology to transform the CARICOM nations in fields of technicalities and digitalization.

Human Resources and Capacity Building

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit will discuss partnership in education, capacity and training with special reference to the role of India in improving skills in Caribbean.

This discussion shall direct the flow of factor like education and training towards a much brighter and unconventional prospect.

Global and Regional Issues

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre along with Belize’s Prime Minister, Johnny Briceño will start the discussions on issues of concern for the countries including climate change, humanitarian and political situation in Haiti.

Both the nations are expected to be seen discussing on the future changes regarding the IMF and the World Bank.

People to People Contacts and the Strengthening of Cultural Linkages

The Bahamas and Suriname, minuted by their heads of states, will stretch on the facet of how cultural relations can be enhanced and direct interaction between the peoples of CARICOM and India can be further developed.

This discussion is meant to extend an understanding that there exists commonality in values with related stories to be told. This will further focus on the fortification of cultural bonds and thus enhancing the vibrant linkage between the concerned nations.

The Summit is a significant achievement in the cooperation between CARICOM and India, whereby the two parties plan to engage in comprehensive active talk and foster stable and effective dialogue and deliver tangible results in the areas of the parties’ shared interest.