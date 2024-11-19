Why the CARICOM-India Summit Matters for the Hindu Community of Guyana

The summit unfolds on Thursday, with opening addresses of CARICOM Chair Dickon Mitchell, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and the CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett.

Georgetown: Guyana is all geared up to host the Indian Prime Minister and heads of Government from the Caribbean Community for the CARICOM-India Summit.

The summit marks the first-ever visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister after more than five decades, over 56 years to be precise.

Earlier in 1968, then PM Indira Gandhi visited the country, just two years after Guyana’s independence from Britain.

Cultural and Religious Significance of the Visit

Guyana is one of the few West Indies countries with over 31 percent population practising Hinduism as their religion. Similar to India, all major Hindu festivals including Diwali, Holi, and Ganesh Visarjan are celebrated with full enthusiasm by the Guyanese Hindu communities. Holi in Guyana The community continued to celebrate the traditions of their Indian ancestors who were shipped to Guyana between 1838 to 1917 as labourers to work on plantations.

Diwali is the Indian “festival of lights”. A holiday that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year, some of our members were able to experience Diwali in Guyana. pic.twitter.com/viMkn148e0 — NYPD GALEA (@galea112) October 24, 2022

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Amit S. Telang said that India and Guyana share historical relations that are traditional as well.

Notably, the Indian population totals 40 percent of Guyana’s total population which includes students, professionals and people associated with trade and commerce.

“There is a lot of excitement, enthusiasm, and optimism about the visit, I’m sure the visit will create a new momentum in our partnership”.

#WATCH | Georgetown | On PM Modi's scheduled visit, High Commissioner of India to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Amit S. Telang says, "The significance of the visit lies in the fact that our two countries have traditionally shared very warm and I would say historical… pic.twitter.com/rxyvzoGbP0 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

According to several reports, the region Mahaica-Berbice consisted of 39% of Hindus and East Berbice Corentyne has 46.4% In addition to that, Cuyuni-Mazaruni and Potaro-Siparuni consisted of 5.6% and 6.4% of the Hindu population respectively.

Guyana’s foreign secretary, Robert Persaud share excitement

Robert Persaud, who also comes from Hindu Community said that the enthusiasm is real in Guyana. He said the visit will mark a significant “milestone in relations between two of the globe’s fastest-growing economies”.

A Special Address to the Indian Community

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the Indian community and diaspora. Along with that, he will also be giving a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Georgetown.

Besides this, Modi is also scheduled to visit the Indian Arrival Monument commemorates to first-ever ship that docked with Indian indentured labourers to the Caribbean region. Indian Arrival Monument Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known globally for his religious beliefs and is very spiritual. He also practices Hinduism and holds a special place in the Indian diaspora, as well as the communities across the globe.

Earlier this year in January, Modi acknowledged the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha through a post on X (previously Twitter). He had shared a Shri Ram Bhajan from Guyana and complimented the country’s Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for their efforts to popularize the Hindu Culture, and ethos.

Here is a #ShriRamBhajan from Guyana! I compliment the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for this effort and also for their other efforts to popularise Hindu culture and ethos. https://t.co/BIEZA7XPhb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2024

Hindu religions celebrated in Guyana

President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, despite being Muslim hosts the party for the Indian people residing in the country, aiming to enhance their connection with the community. He along with his wife, First Lady Arya Ali and their children are often seen enjoying and playing Holi Indian people as it is the festival where people gather and throw colours on each other.

Recently, social media buzzed with the celebration of Diwali in Guyana where the people of Hindu community hosted a march of showcasing the “Ramayan.” Even, the significance of Diwali for Hindu religion is outlined by the authorities through different parties and comprehensive events that last long for a week.

People also burst crackers in Guyana and lighten up the “Diyas” at their houses as these are major and prominent traditions of the festival. Guyana provides a chance to Hindu community to celebrate their culture and make Guyanese aware of diverse nature of the society.

President Irfaan Ali also celebrated Diwali with his family and community people by wishing and giving them gifts such as sweets which is also one of the traditions. Hence, both the countries share their connection with the help of diverse culture and tradition, making it one of the closest friends of India.

Modi’s second visit to Guyana

Although, this is not the first visit of Narendra Modi to Guyana. He visited the country in the year 2000, when he was visiting Trinidad and Tobago to be part of the World Hindu Conference. Modi in Guyana in 2020 Back then, Modi was not the Prime Minister but was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He was invited to deliver a special address to the people of Indian origin

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐏𝐌 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚



𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧, 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 (𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒) At the invitation of His Excellency @presidentaligy, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Prime Minister of… pic.twitter.com/Yfn86Rudbc — High Commission of Guyana, New Delhi (@GuyanaHCIndia) November 15, 2024

Trade between India and Guyana

According to the reports, India and Guyana share enhanced cooperation in the trade sector as in 2023/2024, the trade between the countries reached $106 million. It marked a 60% increase from the previous years.

In 2022, India imported products worth $7.64M from Guyana and the imported products included Diamond, Rough Wood, Aluminum Ore and other goods. Hence, the summit will also be used to enhance their partnership in the business and trade sector where the local community of Guyana will be given a chance to get access to the diverse market of India.

President Irfaan Ali will welcome PM Modi with multiple opportunities of trade and business ties.

Indian embassy in Guyana

The Indian Ambassador to Guyana Dr Amit Shivkumar Telang has been playing key role in establishing great ties between two countries. He has been supporting the Indian diaspora in the country, promoting the regional as well as cultural collaboration.

The embassy also hosts several events and activities in Guyana where the interaction between Guyanese and Indians is being fostered.

India Supports Guyana's Armed Forces

President Irfaan Ali Visited India earlier this year to participate in the as the Chief Guest for the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore. During this time, he was also awarded Pravasi Bharatiya Samman (Overseas Indian Award).

Just in: Guyana commissions 2 Dornier HAL-228 aircraft purchased from India earlier this year; Guyana PM Mark Phillips leads the ceremony in which Indian Envoy Amit Telang was present. pic.twitter.com/M4HLM55irw — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 18, 2024

Notably, during this event, they agreed to support each other's defence structure. Just recently in November, Guyana commissioned 2 Dornier HAL-228 aircraft purchased from India earlier this year.