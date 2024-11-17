President Irfaan Ali eyeing at bilateral cooperation in health, energy, trade with India

President Ali will deliver address at the summit and drive collaboration with India in the development and other concerning sectorr

Guyana: President Irfaan Ali of Guyana will share goals of development with the focus on deepening ties with India in the health, energy, tourism and trade sector during the highly anticipated India-CARICOM summit. The summit which is scheduled to be held in Georgetown will run from November 20 to 24, 2024.

President Ali will deliver address at the summit and drive collaboration with India in the development and other concerning sectors. He will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and discuss the ways of enhancing multilateral exchange between the two countries.

As per the reports, President Ali has been eyeing at benefit the local community of Guyana while gaining valuable insights from India in different sectors. The country will talk about increasing the trade with India and learn the ways of converting raw material into the value-added products, fostering bilateral aspects in agriculture sectors.

President Ali also noted that summit will also serve as the platform to establish enhanced military cooperation between India and Guyana as it will increase their collaboration with acquiring military assets from India. Through this, they will exchange dialogues to foster training and other operations for the Guyana Defence Force with the help of India.

Notably, the military collaboration will be strengthened through the talks between the diplomatic leaders of India and Guyana at the summit. In addition to that, the agro-processing and agriculture sectors will also be part of the collaboration at the summit as the economy of both countries is dependent upon the sector.

Both leaders will drive cooperation between the two countries in the agro-industrial sector. President Irfraan Ali is expected to ask for assistance for the enhancement of the local farmers in Guyana. The discussion will shed light on the potential support from India for Guyana in driving the sustainable practices in the agriculture sector.

President Irfaan Ali will also foster the CARICOM’s agenda of 25 by 25 through which the island nations of the Caribbean region are looking for the ways of declining the dependence on the foreign products. He will drive the collaboration for fostering their agenda so that the locals could be benefited from the expertise of India in promoting their local products.

The health sector will also be featured topic of the speech of President Irfaan Ali where he will explore new ways of advancing the healthcare delivery in Guyana. The partnership will be discussed in enhancing the healthcare system of the island nation with the help of India so that it could be one of the great revenue generators.

Notably, India is known for its expertise in health tourism and the experience would be shared on the platform. Guyana is eyeing at increasing their tourism economy by enhancing their facilities in the health sector so that the local doctors and professionals could be benefited from the enhanced revenue generation.

The economy conditions will also one of the main topics that will be featured in the speech of President Dr Irfaan Ali. He will talk about the ways of enhancing the economic and social development while fostering the longstanding friendship with India.

Climate change and action, a major and exclusive topic of the Caribbean region, will also be part of the talks between the two leaders. He will represent the small island nation and demand proper climate justice so that climate change could not threaten the survival of their island nations.

President Dr Irfaan Ali will explore the ways on enhancing the sustainability in environment and promoting the green energy. The summit will also focus on the ways of declining the emission of the carbon footprints with the actions to foster collaboration on renewable energy.