Trinidad and Tobago's 6th Triple Murder: Family of 3 gunned down in Petit Valley

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its 6th triple murder after a father, mother, and son were gunned down in Petit Valley on Monday, September 9, 2024.



The victims, identified as 41-year-old Marlon Lee, 34-year-old Salina Rodriguez, and their son Maleek Lee, were killed in a violent attack that occurred at LP 81 Upper Pioneer Drive.



According to the information, at around 9.36 pm on Monday, the trio were at their home located at Lp 81 Upper Pioneer Drive Petit Valley when gunmen entered their house and opened fire at them.



Soon after the incident, the neighbor called the police officials, who responded. The first responders found Salina Rodriguez on a bed inside the wooden structure, calling for help. Rodriguez, a CEPEP employee and telemarketer, was taken to the St. James infirmary, where she was attended to by Dr. Ali and pronounced dead at 10.35 pm.



Meanwhile, Marlon Lee was found dead in the doorway between the bedroom and the living room, and Maleek Lee was found dead at the back of the house in the yard.



The victims were reported to have multiple bullet wounds on their bodies. The District Medical Officer, Dr Nwafor, visited the scene, viewed the body, and made the pronouncement.



The preliminary investigations are led to the discovery of 30 spent shells and other evidence which were recovered by the police from the scene.



On the other hand, while police are saying that they have not yet established any motive for this killing, a resident suggested the intended target may not have been present during the shooting.



The incident has left the residents of Upper Pioneer Drive reeling from the tragedy as investigations continue. People also took to Facebook to criticize the government for their lack of attention to the increasing crime incidents in Trinidad and Tobago.



“My God, what is going on in TNT, Lord? I cry out to you: too much blood on the streets. Hear our cry, Lord, and heal TNT,” wrote a user named Judith Clarke, while another user said, “These deaths fall at the feet of Rowley and hinds.”