Fashion world mourns demise of business personality, Kingsley Cooper

The founder and chairman of Pulse Investments Limited, Kingsley Cooper passed away on Tuesday in Florida. He is a businessman and lawyer.

Jamaica: The founder and chairman of Pulse Investments Limited, Kingsley Cooper passed away on Tuesday in Florida. He is a businessman and lawyer. The entire world of fashion and entertainment is mourning this loss.

He was receiving medical treatment in Florida and died at the age of 71. As he was a great Jamaican personality, the Tourism Minister – Olivia Grange referred to him as a patriotic and committed Jamaican. Such a recognition he gave to him was due to the fact that he never hesitated to serve for the nation, served unconditionally.

It has come into light that the Tourism Minister mentioned that the death was confirmed by his daughter, Safia. The minister further added words of appreciation for the work he has done to serve the nation through his contribution in the Entertainment Advisory Board which is the part of the tourism Ministry.

Pulse Investments Limited, has offered several opportunities for the local and international talent in the fashion and music industry. Considerably, the company brought international recognition to Jamaica through events like Caribbean Fashion Week and Reggae SuperJam and later established the Peter Tosh Museum.

Kingsley Cooper who was the pioneer in developing Jamaica’s models and the modeling industry in Jamaica. His support and potential took all the company to the heights. On his demise, Mais-Issa who was crowned as Miss Jamaica in 1991 shared her views and added, “Dreams came true because of him.”

She being the former Pulse model, was selected over 1000 local and international models to be the campaign model for Japan’s Kirin beer. Further, Miss Universe Jamaica 2017, Davina Bennett who as well is a former Pulse model expressed her views and added, “modelling journey began with Kingsley and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity he afforded me.”

The entire fashion world is mourning the demise of such a personality.