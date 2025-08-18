Category 4 Hurricane Erin leaves over 155K without power in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico plunged into darkness as it suffered a wide range of power outages on Sunday night due to Tropical Storm Erin.

Puerto Rico: Erin became a major Hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Season and leftover 159,000 utility customers with power outages in Puerto Rico. The development was confirmed by Luma Energy, a private company which oversees the transmission and distribution of power in the region.

Hurricane Erin flexed back to Category 4 power from Category 3 earlier this morning and its defining 130 to 156 mph winds after "completing an eyewall replacement cycle," the National Hurricane Center said.

In addition, it is also being reported that tropical storm conditions will continue within the Tropical Storm warnings area in the Turks and Caicos islands with locals being advised by the forecasters to keep an eye for the southeast Bahamas.

Puerto Rico plunged into darkness as it suffered a wide range of power outages on Sunday night due to Tropical Storm Erin, unleashing dangerous surf, flash floods and rip currents.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Erin completed an “eyeball replacement cycle” which allowed it to strengthen again on Sunday night, with sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved northwest through the Atlantic.

The NHC stated that Erin is moving WNW at 13 mph and is currently located about 310 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico with a pressure wind of 946 MB.

National Weather Service issued a warning that the hurricane Erin passed by the north of puerto rico and left the chaos behind- flooding swamped roads like Nguabo, 155,000 power outage, fires in blackout zones, the islands are being battled by torrential rainfall, extreme gusty winds and widespread destruction to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

NHC further said that outer bands will continue to sweep across the Virgin Islands along with Puerto Rico, with estimated rainfall of 3 to 6 inches (about 7.6 to 15 centimeters), with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in some isolated areas.