Barbados: 39-year-old man dies after reported altercation outside business in St. Michael

Arthur, a resident of Goddings Road, St. Michael was reportedly found dead around 2:30 p.m. after the Police at Operations Control received a report of an unnatural death outside of a business establishment.

Though information surrounding his death remains primitive, WIC News understands that the 39-year-old male received injuries during an alleged altercation outside of a business establishment in the area and collapsed, triggering those in the area to call the authorities.

Shortly after, ambulance personnel arrived on the scene and found the victim lying unconscious on the ground. The personnel then examined his body but found no sign of life and a medical doctor also visited the scene and pronounced Arthur dead with his body being identified by his relatives.

The Barbados Police Service have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Arthur’s death. Meanwhile, they have also appealed to citizens who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that may assist them in the investigations surrounding Arthur’s death to come forward, or contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.

Citizens of Barbados also took to Facebook to issue their condolences with many wondering what may have transpired, leading to the 39-year-old's death. One user Sonia Jewel Forde wrote “My condolences to his family and friends may he RIP” while another said “Condolences to his family and friends!”