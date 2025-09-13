Miss Universe 2025: Trinidad and Tobago’s representative resigns ahead of pageant

Trinidad and Tobago: With the Miss Universe 2025 competition just around the corner, Trinidad and Tobago’s representative, Dr. Sihlè Letren, has made an unexpected decision to resign from her title due to her personal unprecedented ongoing challenges. The pageant is slated for November 21 in Thailand.

The number one contender for Trinidad and Tobago Miss Universe representative made the announcement of her resignation on Wednesday evening, September 10.

Saying that she is announcing her resignation as title holder for Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago and as a delegate in the upcoming Miss Universe 2025 with both gratitude and regret.

“One of the greatest honours of my life and fulfilling a long-held dream to stand on a global stage.” Dr. Sihlè went on to describe the honor she felt through the years representing Trinidad and Tobago on a global stage as she solemnly noted that due to ongoing challenges she is facing, she will be unable to continue with the journey at this time.

She lastly expressed her gratitude to the franchise holders Crowns and Sashes TT, as well as to the people of Trinidad and Tobago who have encouraged and supported her throughout her journey which means so much to her.

Following her announcement, the Crowns and Sashes TT organisation also confirmed the news of her resignation and praised her for the contributions she has made to the Trinidad and Tobago pageantry.

The organisation board stated that Dr. Sihlè’s journey was not only marked by grace, but by intellect, and resilience as she stands as a testament to the immense talent and potential that Trinidad and Tobago continues to nurture.

The organization lastly stated that while transition is never easy, they continue to provide opportunities for growth, renewal, and reflection. While empowering young women to embrace leadership and service, both locally and internationally.

Calling upon supporters to do the same and focus on a shared commitment of nation-building and encouraged the wider community to see this transition as a reminder that every challenge carries within it the seeds of hope, healing and new beginnings.

The pageant is now set to seek a replacement for Dr. Sihlè, although there has not yet been word on who is set to replace her and represent Trinidad and Tobago in the 74th Miss Universe pageant.

Dr Sihlè Letren leaving the pageantry world only adds to the controversies that have been highlighted by the previous pageantry contestants including , this week’s Miss Grand TT 2025, Tamara Persad, who stated that she was wrongfully stripped of her title by the franchise holder, Stolen Productions, who said that they chose to go with the second runner up to represent T&T at the Miss Grand International pageant.

Just a month ago, Aché Abrahams, the former Miss T&T who was in the top four at the Miss World 2023 also spoke out on her gruesome experience in a YouTube video posted on her channel.

Aché Abrahams spoke of the mistreatment she felt while she was in the pageant world, stating that she will never go back as it drained her not only emotionally, but financially and mentally.

Meanwhile the Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago Organisation has stated that they will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence, ensuring that the legacy of national titleholders remains an enduring source of pride for our country.