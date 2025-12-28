Trinidad and Tobago: Two killed, child wounded in Christmas day shooting in Arima

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation following a Christmas Day shooting in Arima that left two people dead and an eight-year-old child injured.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two people, aged 23 and 14, were shot and killed during a violent attack in the early hours of Christmas Day, while an eight-year-old boy was also wounded and taken to hospital. Police have since launched an investigation into the fatal shooting, which occurred in Arima.

The deceased victims have been identified as 23-year-old Dijon Cottoy and 14-year-old Fadius Malchan, while the 8-year-old child was Malchan's brother, a pupil of the Santa Rosa Government Primary School, was struck and receiving treatment.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 5:00 a.m. on December 25, along Wall Street, Sesame Street, Pinto Road, Arima, when the armed assailants forced their way into the residence of the victims.

Upon entering their home, the suspects started firing while the occupants were still at home, and fatally shot a 23-year-old Dijon Cottoy and 14-year-old Fadius Malchan. They also struck the 8-year-old child, Malchan's brother in the shoulder following which the child fell on the ground.

After that the suspects left the scene of the incident on foot in an unknown direction, following which the neighbours contacted the officials and reported them about the incident.

On arrival police including Insp. Sylvester, Insp. Smith and Sgt. Ramoutar, immediately went into the apartment and found 1st victim Fadius Malchan who was lying motionless on his back on the floor with gunshot wounds to the temples.

Following which they started looking for other victims and discovered 2nd victim Dijon Cottoy who was found dead in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

When officers thought that the search was over, they found the 3rd victim, an 8-year-old child who was shot in the shoulder and was breathing heavily. The officers then responded quickly and immediately transported him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The medical officer officially pronounced both the victims dead and ordered to transport the body for post-mortem examination.

Authorities claimed that the mother of the victims was also there at the time of the shooting but sustained no injuries, however she is in shock and is receiving medical assistance. Officers also disclosed that the child is in a stable condition but still receiving treatment.

Since the start of the investigation, PC Salina of the Region 2 Homicide Bureau of Investigations is on the case and looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and is urging the locals to help them in arresting the suspects.

In yesterday’s interview, the mother of the victims Nathania Lindsay stated that “I’m still not recovered from what happened to my family, I lost my 14-year-old child while my 2nd child is still receiving treatment.”

She further stated “I am also saddened by the death of 23-year-old Dijon Cottoy who was a family friend,” and while talking about her children she said “my Fadius was an innocent child who did nothing wrong to anyone, he used to help everyone.”

“I don’t know what happened to my family and who did this to us but I appeal to officials to arrest the suspects as soon as possible," she said.