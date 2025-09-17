Construction worker charged with possession of prohibited weapon & ammunition in Jamaica

The police also confirmed that the car driven by Gary matched the description of a vehicle reportedly involved in an earlier incident at a gas station in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

Jamaica: Gary Ferguson, a construction worker, was charged on Monday, September 15, with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition after being caught at a gas station in Duncans, Trelawny, according to the Jamaica Police Department.

According to police reports, the suspect resides in Mark Lane, Kingston, and Great Pond, Ocho Rios, St. Ann. The Falmouth police also reported that the suspect was driving a Subaru motor car and drove towards the gas station in Duncans, Trelawny, where he was noticed by an off-duty police officer who was also present at the gas station at the time.

The police also stated that the car driven by Gary matched the description of a vehicle reportedly involved in an earlier incident at a gas station in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

Further the police claimed that the off duty police man approached the suspect and confronted him and later started searching his car in his presence. While searching his car the police man discovered a Llama Max .45 pistol with one magazine which contained 5.45 cartridges.

An off duty police official immediately arrested Gary on the spot and was charged him for having a possession of a prohibited gun and also for the unauthorised possession of the ammunition.

Further the officials also stated that the date of his appearance in the court among the judges has not been decided yet as they are currently deciding the date. Along with that they also said that the suspect is being held by them at the police station and is in custody for now.

According to the government of Jamaica this incident happened when the government was trying to combat the gun violence and illicit firearms in the country. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) also reported a significant number related to gun seizures this year, while mentioning that they have seized 65 firearms since the start of this year.

The JCF also stated that they are working their best to strengthen the laws of the country while tightening the penalties related to firearms crime.

The community are urging the government of the country to present the suspect before the court as soon as possible so that the criminals can get their lesson from this incident and do nothing wrong in the future.