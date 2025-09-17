Jamaica: Teen student killed in Smokey Vale break-in; Suspect arrested

The incident occurred around 1:40 am when an intruder forced entry through the closed front door of the residence.

Jamaica: Local police arrested a suspect following the tragic incident which took place in the small town of Smokey Vale, St Andrew early Monday morning, September 15, when a 18-year old, identified as Jada pollard, a sixth-form student from a well known Kingston high school was killed in a break-in at her family’s home.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 1:40 am, when an intruder broke into the residence through the front door, which was closed. The armed man first entered Pollard’s mother’s room and robbed one of her handbags. Her cries alerted the 18-year old, who came to investigate, but was shot in the head during the confrontation.

Family members immediately rushed her to the hospital after she collapsed, while the gunman fled the scene. Despite the efforts by the doctors to save her, the medical team pronounced her dead on the victim’s arrival to the hospital. Her passing left relatives, friends at school, and the greater school community in a state of shock and is mourning the loss.

Head of the St Andrew North Police Division, Superintendent Randy Sweeney, confirmed the details of the arrest yesterday, on Tuesday, and expressed concern that the attack was very bold. The investigations remain ongoing as the Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch continues to look for further evidence.

Education Minister shares her grief

Moreover, the Education Minister of Jamaica, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon shared her sadness on the passing of Jada Pollard. “My heart goes out to her family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the wider school community as they grapple with this devastating loss,” she said.

A trauma support team has also been sent to the high school to provide counselling and mental support to students and staff to help them cope with the grief of the death of a fellow classmate and friend.

The netizens continue to express their frustration with the growing crime rate in the country, asking police authorities to put in place some measures to increase security. They continue to offer their prayers and support to the family and friends of the victim.

“This is beyond sad ,a country that kills it's youths is doomed, this poor child nuh live nuh life yet,and one crablouse tek her life just suh,” said one of the locals on Facebook.