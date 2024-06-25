WINAIR: New flights announced between Curacao and St Maarten

WINAir announced the new weekly flights between Curacao and St Maarten on Friday, due to the increased demand.

Caribbean: WINAIR announced the new weekly flights between Curacao and St Maarten on Friday. Such an extension has been announced due to the increased demand for the route among travelers.

The raised demand among the travelers itself speaks of the beauty that small island nations hold. As well, this would boost tourism to the countries stating joyful times.

The new flights will operate regularly from July 1, 2024 with the goal of improving regional connections via new routes. Notably, in addition to the airline’s daily flights on the route, WINAIR also announced the flights that will run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The flight schedule has been released, stating that the Monday departure from St. Maarten is scheduled to depart at 8: 30 and arrive at Curacao at 10: 55. The flight on Tuesday is scheduled to leave at 12:20 and arrive at 14:55.

The Wednesday flight from St. Maarten to Curacao is scheduled to depart at 14:50 and arrive at 17:20. The Thursday and Friday flights are scheduled to depart at 8:30 and arrive at 10:55. In contrast, the flight on Saturday and Sunday will leave at 14:50 and arrive at 17:20.

The flight on Monday and Friday will leave Curacao at 13:45 and arrive in St. Maarten at 16:05. Additionally, the flight will leave at 13: 35 and 15: 55 on Thursday, giving passengers immediate access to the islands.

In connection to this, Edwin Hodeg, director of operations at WINAir, expressed his pleasure and asserted that the more flights will meet the demand for travel during the summer months. He also thanked the islands for their excellent services and quick decision-making.

Tickets from Curacao to St. Maarten will start at $197 for a one-way ticket and $259 for a round-trip ticket.

Such a mobility expansion in the Caribbean region sets the bar high and make it more alluring for the people and attracts more of them to visit and explore.