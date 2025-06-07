‘He Robbed Me Too’: Promoter blames Vybz Kartel for One Caribbean Music Festival collapse

It was revealed that the concert's failure was linked to Vybz Kartel's absence, which caused a domino effect of other artists also not performing.

Trinidad and Tobago: Odane Anderson who is the managing director of Jacho Entertainment fears for his life as he says that he is under intense pressure to pay back the money that he had borrowed from a different organization in order to fund the One Caribbean Music Festival in Trinidad and Tobago.

Saying in a recent interview that this is due to the failure of the concert that was on the account of Vybz Kartel who did not show up to the concert as advertised leading to a domino effect of other artists not showing up as well.

Declaring that Vybz Kartel robbed not only his fans and supporters but him as well, because he still had to return the money that was landed to him by the investors as well as pay the shareholders and other services that were part of the concert.

The One Caribbean Music Festival that Vybz Kartel and other artists were scheduled to appear did not go as planned for as soon as Vybz Kartel who was the most anticipated performer pulled out just hours before the concert following which several other performers also did the same including Malie Donn, Rvssian, Sizzla and Moliy also pull out, leaving only one international act Chronic Law showing up at the concert.

Anderson continued to explain that it was because of the concerns that were raised by the defense minister Wayne Sturge over Kartel's itinerary and debarred some of them that led to Kartel not showing up. Although these concerns that Kartel had should have just been voiced instead of him abandoning his fans and supporters.

Despite the claims made by Anderson, Kartel took to his social media account denying that he had any issues with the Trinidad and Tobago government, the only issues he had was the itinerary that Jacho Entertainment kept on adding to his show that had nothing to do with him.

After the initial amount of $950,000 was given to Vybz Kartel the Police are said to be looking into the financial dealings of Jacho Entertainment. To which Anderson claims they were all done above the bar in a lawful way.