Vybz Kartel officially cleared to perform in Trinidad for One Caribbean Unity Festival

Trinidad and Tobago: Vybz Kartel also known as Adidja Palmer, dancehall megastar of Jamaica, has officially been cleared to arrive and perform in Trinidad ahead of the highly anticipated One Caribbean Unity Music Festival. The concert is scheduled to take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Trinidad’s Port of Spain on Saturday.

According to the sources who are close to the organising committee of Jacho Entertainment, the singer of ‘God is the Greatest’ has been officially cleared to enter the twin island nation and perform on Saturday. An official letter stamped by the country’s Ministry of National Security on May 26 is now making rounds on social media as it confirms that Kartel is permitted to arrive in Trinidad.

The letter noted that this permit enables Adidja Palmer Holder of Jamaican passport to enter and remain in Trinidad and Tobago for a period of 7 days. Furthermore, the permit outlines several conditions under which Palmer can do radio interviews between the time of 9 am and 12 noon and 1 pm to 3 pm, is prohibited from participating in any group, community of official crime awareness functions or meetings.

It has also been asked that his performance repertoire be adapted to exclude material which might be considered offensive such as songs like ‘Good Like Jesus’. This is because the song has heavy references of the female genitalia and contains blasphemous and deeply offensive statements concerning Lord Jesus Christ.

Reportedly, the permit also states that Vybz Kartel must not communicate any words or engage in any type of activity which may likely be constructed as promoting a gang, which is contrary to the provision of the Anti-Gang Act.

With the concert coming up this weekend, the Digital Marketing Lead Jonathan Gomez said that the clearance for Vybz Kartel paves the way for the top trending event of the weekend to welcome the top trending artiste.

He added that the World Boss has now been officially cleared to perform which means that all roads lead to the Queen’s Park on Saturday night where Kartel will be delivering an electrifying performance along with several of the country and region’s top artists.