Vybz Kartel’s public events in Trinidad cancelled over concerns about youth influence

Trinidad and Tobago: The Minister of Defence of Trinidad and Tobago Wayne Sturge has ordered that the itinerary of the Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel also known as World Boss be significantly cut ahead of his arrival to the island nation on May 26.

The singer is set to arrive in the country on May 26 ahead of his headline performance at the One Caribbean Music Festival on May 31.

According to the information by a legal source within the Ministry, Sturge prohibited Kartel from participating in several public events and two media interviews in one of his first official actions. This decision comes on the heels of the artiste’s past legal troubles, especially regarding his influence on the vulnerable youth populations.

Initially scheduled to perform on May 31, the Jamaican singer was also blocked from a Monday radio interview, a midday TV appearance as well as a press drop-in on May 27. Moreover, there were several other activities planned for May 28 which included a meet and greet, a visit to a school and a youth center, a cultural lunch with community leaders as well as an official meet and greet, all of which have been cancelled, according tio the orders of the Ministry.

In response to inquiries on his decision, Sturge confirmed it and expressed his concern about Vybz Kartel’s possible interactions with vulnerable youth in Trinidad and Tobago, especially given his past legal troubles and the fact that his murder conviction was overturned after over a decade on a legal technicality.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin says he agrees with the decision of Defence Minister Wayne Sturge to limit the movement and public appearances of dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

“Fully agree with that and the reason for that is because we believe that even as we look at persons who would really be that model, we need to be very careful what we are purporting within the nation. And I think that the minister would have had good grounds to make that decision,” he said.

Vybz Kartel, who was freed in 2024 after the Court of Appeal in Jamaica ruled against retrying him for the alleged murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, was initially set to perform in February as part of the One Caribbean Music Festival, however, it was also postponed to May.