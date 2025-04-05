Delta launches daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Grenada, St Vincent this winter

The airline has added Grenada back to its network with the launch of this new nonstop route to Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Caribbean: Delta Airlines has unveiled a new nonstop daily flight service which will connect Grenada and St Vincent to Atlanta, Georgia this winter. Beginning from December 20, 2025, Delta will become the only US carrier to offer nonstop service to St Vincent and Grenada from Atlanta.

The airline has added Grenada back to its network with the launch of this new nonstop route to Maurice Bishop International Airport. This new service is part of Delta’s largest-ever winter schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean, ensuring more connectivity and convenience for travelers escaping the winter chill.

With the addition of these new services, visitors will now have convenient daily access aboard state-of-the-art aircraft of Delta Boeing 737 MAX which will be equipped with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and the main cabin.

Tourism Minister of SVG, Carlos James, said that with this new route, they are expecting to boost the connectivity between St Vincent and the Grenadines and one of the busiest travel hubs in the world.

James added that following a record-breaking year in stayover arrivals to the island nation, the team is delighted to welcome Delta Airlines to St Vincent and the Grenadines. He said that this strategic collaboration will boost connectivity between the destination and the United States, which is one of the major source markets.

According to the Minister, his team is continuing to make the destination more accessible to visitors by leveraging these major partnerships.

Also, the Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta, Pail Baldoni expressed his satisfaction with these new routes and said that with two brand new destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, the airline is expanding its offering across the region with even more seats to Latin America and the Caribbean in Winter 2025.

Meanwhile, the airline invited everyone to book their tickets online at www.delta.com and start planning their next adventure to the Caribbean.

Schedule of Delta’s new flights to Caribbean

Destination | U.S. City | Flights | Time Period

Saint Vincent (SVD) | ATL | New: 1 daily | Dec 20, 2025-Apr 12, 2026

Grenada (GND) | ATL | New: 1 daily | Dec 20, 2025-Apr 12, 2026

Notably, Delta Airlines is a major airline in the USA and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia having nine operating hubs with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport being its largest in terms of number of departures and total passengers. The travellers can now travel to more than 52 nonstop destinations across the Caribbean from its global hub at Atlanta.