Shocking: Needles found in St Vincent watermelons bought from local farm

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is warning people in St Vincent and the Grenadines to be careful while buying and eating watermelons after finding needles in two of them.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A man from Fair Hall reported finding needles in the watermelon he purchased from a farming couple in Georgetown, St Vincent, on Wednesday. The development broadened the health scare among the locals as they are questioning the quality of produce from local farms amid peak season for this fruit.

According to the information, the man, who has asked for his identity to remain anonymous, is now warning consumers across St Vincent and the Grenadines to be mindful while purchasing and eating watermelons after he found needles in two of the pieces.

He said that he purchased the fruits from a farm in Langley Park, St Vincent, from where he is accustomed to buying. It has also been confirmed that the man made a report of the incident with the police and officers called in one of the farmers who suspected that a disgruntled employee might have committed this wrongful act.

The complainant further reported that paid EC$60 for the two watermelons which weighed around 25lbs and placed both of them in the fridge after he got home. He said that on Saturday, there were some workmen at his house, and he invited them for a break during which he offered them watermelon.

The man said that as he cut one of the fruits into slices and distributed them one of the workers said, “Hey, what is this?” The man said that the worker then showed him a needle protruding, one of which was inside his mouth while two others were inside the slice he gave to him.

The Fair Hall man added that he was surprised to see them and initially thought something was wrong with his knife, causing a piece to have become lodged inside the fruit. He then checked the knife and found it intact, so he asked the workers to throw the watermelon away.

However, he thought about reporting the incident to the police, leading him to pick the watermelon back and take it to the Georgetown Police Station on Monday following which the police officials questioned the farmers from whom the man purchased the fruit.

During questioning at the farmers’ yard, the customer cut the second watermelon only to find more needles inside it following which the farmer said that their employee might have done that and he had no idea.

Consumer questions the quality of the fruit

The man further questioned the quality saying that he had found six pins inside the fruit and added that however, if one looked around the watermelon, there were indentations, and one can see others were forced in.

Saying that the risk is extremely high, he added that not only pins but someone could now go further and inject poison into such fruits to make them grow fast.