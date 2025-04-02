Guyana: Woman brutally injures man before pushing him into trench

Guyana: A woman allegedly attacked a man in La Retraite, West Bank Demerara on Sunday brutally injured him with a cutlass while he came to meet one of his friends living nearby. The officials are now actively looking for the suspect, while the victim is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Nandkishore Persuad, resident of Lot 1, Retraite, Guyana. He sustained a severe wound on his left hand from the incident, for which he had to undergo surgery.

The woman, whose identity is withheld, frequently had an argument with Persuad, whenever he came to meet his friend. However, their meeting on Sunday turned violent as the woman allegedly armed herself with a cutlass and attacked the man before pushing him into a trench.

One of the relative of Nandkishore who witnessed the incident live, stated that the woman first shoved him during the argument, to which Persuad shoved her back. The relative stated that the woman then ran to her yard and picked a cutlass to confront the man and forcibly attacked him with the weapon, pushing him into the trench.

A video from the incident shot by another relative is also being circulated on social media showing Persuad’s left hand entirely covered in blood. The video also captured the woman aggressively abusing the victim, while he was trying to escape out of the trench.

Later, a report was filed against the woman who attacked by the victim's relatives and neighbours immediately after rescuing him from the trench. The authorities rapidly launched a probe and responded to the suspect’s house but found out that she had already fled the scene.

The authorities have reported that the investigation into the case is still ongoing, and they are trying hard to find the missing woman.

The officials have urged netizens to share any necessary information regarding the suspect and advised them to report to the nearby police station immediately, if she is spotted anywhere in their communities.