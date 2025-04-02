Wednesday, 2nd April 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana: Woman brutally injures man before pushing him into trench

The victim has been identified as Nandkishore Persuad, resident of Lot 1 Retraite.

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

Guyana: A woman allegedly attacked a man in La Retraite, West Bank Demerara on Sunday brutally injured him with a cutlass while he came to meet one of his friends living nearby. The officials are now actively looking for the suspect, while the victim is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

The victim has been identified as Nandkishore Persuad, resident of Lot 1, Retraite, Guyana. He sustained a severe wound on his left hand from the incident, for which he had to undergo surgery. 

The woman, whose identity is withheld, frequently had an argument with Persuad, whenever he came to meet his friend. However, their meeting on Sunday turned violent as the woman allegedly armed herself with a cutlass and attacked the man before pushing him into a trench.  

One of the relative of Nandkishore who witnessed the incident live, stated that the woman first shoved him during the argument, to which Persuad shoved her back. The relative stated that the woman then ran to her yard and picked a cutlass to confront the man and forcibly attacked him with the weapon, pushing him into the trench.  

A video from the incident shot by another relative is also being circulated on social media showing Persuad’s left hand entirely covered in blood. The video also captured the woman aggressively abusing the victim, while he was trying to escape out of the trench.  

Later, a report was filed against the woman who attacked by the victim's relatives and neighbours immediately after rescuing him from the trench. The authorities rapidly launched a probe and responded to the suspect’s house but found out that she had already fled the scene.  

The authorities have reported that the investigation into the case is still ongoing, and they are trying hard to find the missing woman.  

The officials have urged netizens to share any necessary information regarding the suspect and advised them to report to the nearby police station immediately, if she is spotted anywhere in their communities.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

WATCH: Denzil Douglas responds to PM's 'threats'

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

Prime Minister Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

St Kitts PM Harris encourages residents to seize all opportunities

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: 2 persons in custody as police investigates fatal shootin...

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

Company Amendment Bill passed by St Kitts-Nevis parliament

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

MATCHING GRANT FUND AGREEMENT – SIGNING CEREMONY Monday, July 5, 2021 Valley of Peace Farmers’ Land, Cayo District, BELIZE
Uncategorised

Belize farmers to get support in sustainable market access for produce

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

St Kitts and Nevis continue to maintain platinum standard of CBI with multi-layered due diligence 
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis continue to maintain platinum standard of CBI with mul...

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

Travel + Leisure names Tobago among premier dive destinations in world (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Travel + Leisure names Tobago among premier dive destinations in world

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

Tragic Murder in Trinidad: Man kills wife and daughter after receiving pr...

Wednesday, 2nd April 2025