Guyana: 2-year-old Tauren Mcleanon drowns while bathing in Upper Berbice River

Guyana: Tauren McLeanon, a two-year-old child from Kwakwani waterfront in Guyana reportedly drowned to death on March 26, 2025, in the Upper Berbice River. According to the information, the child went out of sight of his family and went to the river by himself, leading to his tragic death.

According to Tamika Joaquin who is a 39-year-old housewife of Kwakwani waterfront, Upper Berbice River, and mother of the child, said that the child went to the river shortly after 3 pm reportedly to take a bath and subsequently disappeared.

Soon after the family noticed that the child is missing, the residents in the area carried out a search in the river and found Tauren’s lifeless body. The body was rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival by a medical professional on duty. As of now, the body is at the hospital’s morgue, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The incident was also reported to the police officials later and they said that further investigations are in progress.

A relative of the young child also talked about the distressing incident and made it clear that the mother was not aware about the child’s whereabouts. He said that the family of the victim lives across the road from another family who operates a shop. 2-year-old Tauren McLeanon would be between both the houses where there are always many individuals around looking over him.

He further added, “This is how he grew up. We live like family. We always aim to have a keen eye on him as he is the youngest. But on the tragic day, he slipped away from the shop and the river is really just behind the home. In a split second everyone rushed to look for him, but he was nowhere to be found.”

It is now being suspected that the moment the child went into the water the current took him away upriver. After frantically searching his body was found some distance away in the Upper Berbice River, Guyana.

The incident has left the family in shock with the mother inconsolable at the time with the relative claiming that her grief is further compounded with online attacks and calls for her to be jailed when she was unaware of her child’s whereabouts and was looking for him all around the area.