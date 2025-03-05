Belize: 28-year-old Shawn Toledano drowns while fishing in Honey Camp

Belize: A 28-year-old male was found drowned on Tuesday evening in the Dublon Lagoon, located in the Honey Camp area of the Orange Walk District, Belize. The victim, identified as Shawn Toledano of Orange Walk Town, was discovered and retrieved from the lagoon, said the police.

According to the information, Toledano left his house to go fishing with friends but never made it home. Reportedly, when the group noticed that the male was missing, they began searching for him only to find his body submerged and unresponsive northeast of the Honey Camp Lagoon Road.

Ryan Budna, who arrived at the scene before the police, witnessed the body in the shallow waters of the lagoon. With the help of friends of the deceased, he documented the recovery efforts. The police later arrived and, together with Budna and the friends, successfully retrieved the body from the water.

Following the incident, Toledano’s mother said that she begged her son not to go fishing that afternoon. “Right now, it is not the best time to go on fishing and I told him not to go but he told me he was going with his brother in law and other friends and It was about five of them who went,” she added.

The police has now launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the death.

Following the incident, social media was flooded with messages of condolences with one local saying, “Women tend to have very good intuition. If he had listen to his mom, he would still be alive. However, God had other plans. RIP, sir.” Another user named Rubiely Polanco said, “My condolences to the entire family. We are saddened to this tragic news aunt. May our Lord fill you with strength and fortitude. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”