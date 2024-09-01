Tuesday, 3rd September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Drew, Minister Duggins cheers St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on thrilling victory in CPL opening

The exciting match which saw Patriots kicking off their CPL journey with a victory over Falcons saw a thrilling competition between the two teams.

Sunday, 1st September 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on August 29 travelled to Antigua with Minister of Sports Samal Duggins to support the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during their opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. 

The exciting match which saw Patriots kicking off their CPL journey with a victory over Falcons saw a thrilling competition between the two teams.

While sharing the glimpses with the players through his official Facebook account, PM Drew congratulated them and said, “The Patriots played well and won. I congratulate them on their performance. I look forward to seeing them here in their home country. Let’s support the squad.”

The Patriots defeated the Falcons by one wicket in a nail biting match on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. 

Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also joined the PM in Antigua and said, “Some experiences are just better in person! The first night of CPL 2024 was absolutely electrifying, and I couldn’t be prouder of our SKN Patriots. It was a nail-biting match, going right down to the last ball, with just one more run needed or one more wicket in play for the Antigua Falcons.”

He congratulated the team on a hard fought victory and said that this is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible season for cricket in St Kitts and Nevis. 

During the match Kyle Mayers gave an exceptional performance and scored 39 runs in 24 balls which pushed the team to hit the target of 164 runs in 20 overs with 9 wickets gone. 

The match kept the audience immersed throughout with the anticipating results changing with every ball and over, making the match more exciting and a perfect for the Caribbean Premier League 2024’s grand opening. The matches will now continue across the Caribbean and will run through October 6, 2024.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

CARICOM chairman Mitchell welcomes financing for Caribbean recovery

Sunday, 1st September 2024

Tony Thomas (image from police).
Uncategorised

‘Wounding suspect’ caught and charged by Antigua-Barbuda police

Sunday, 1st September 2024

Dominica and Cuba completed 25-years of diplomatic relations
Uncategorised

Dominica and Cuba completed 25-years of diplomatic relations

Sunday, 1st September 2024

St Kitts and Nevis introduces no contact drive thru COVID-19 testing
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis introduces no contact drive thru COVID-19 testing

Sunday, 1st September 2024

Thea Lafond during Triple Jump finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday morning
Uncategorised

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Thea LaFond fails to secure a medal for Dominica

Sunday, 1st September 2024

Dominican PM Skerrit congratulates Indian PM Modi on 3rd consecutive term (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominican PM Skerrit congratulates Indian PM Modi on 3rd consecutive term

Sunday, 1st September 2024

‘We are Back’ -annual Fundraising Event of St. Kitts and Nevis to take place in Canada, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

‘We are Back’-annual Fundraising Event of St. Kitts and Nevis to take pla...

Sunday, 1st September 2024

Dominica

WCMF 2024 Gets Bigger: Dominica unveils Rotimi, Voice, Signal Band in 2nd...

Sunday, 1st September 2024