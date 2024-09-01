PM Drew, Minister Duggins cheers St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on thrilling victory in CPL opening

The exciting match which saw Patriots kicking off their CPL journey with a victory over Falcons saw a thrilling competition between the two teams.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on August 29 travelled to Antigua with Minister of Sports Samal Duggins to support the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during their opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

While sharing the glimpses with the players through his official Facebook account, PM Drew congratulated them and said, “The Patriots played well and won. I congratulate them on their performance. I look forward to seeing them here in their home country. Let’s support the squad.”

The Patriots defeated the Falcons by one wicket in a nail biting match on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also joined the PM in Antigua and said, “Some experiences are just better in person! The first night of CPL 2024 was absolutely electrifying, and I couldn’t be prouder of our SKN Patriots. It was a nail-biting match, going right down to the last ball, with just one more run needed or one more wicket in play for the Antigua Falcons.”

He congratulated the team on a hard fought victory and said that this is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible season for cricket in St Kitts and Nevis.

During the match Kyle Mayers gave an exceptional performance and scored 39 runs in 24 balls which pushed the team to hit the target of 164 runs in 20 overs with 9 wickets gone.

The match kept the audience immersed throughout with the anticipating results changing with every ball and over, making the match more exciting and a perfect for the Caribbean Premier League 2024’s grand opening. The matches will now continue across the Caribbean and will run through October 6, 2024.